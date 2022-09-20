NFL power rankings: Bills far and wide best team through Week 2

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Week 2 of the NFL season is in the books and the Buffalo Bills are clearly the best team in the league.

Josh Allen had 317 passing yards and four touchdown passes in the team’s 41-7 demolition of the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. Couple the win with last week’s blowout of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, and they are staying on top of the NFL.

There are six teams who remain undefeated, and only one of those teams fell out of the power rankings through the second week of the season – the New York Giants.

The Giants have two fluky wins over the Titans and Carolina Panthers. Both the Titans and the Panthers have yet to pick up a win this season.

The Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the other remaining undefeated teams.

Read below to see how the rest of the rankings shake out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

—

1). Buffalo Bills (2-0)

Previous rank: 1

Week 2 result: 41-7 win over Titans

Week 3 matchup: Sunday @ Dolphins

The Bills have the best scoring offense and are ranked second in points and yards allowed. Stefon Diggs also had three of Allen’s four touchdowns. Reggie Gilliam had the other.

—

2). Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

Previous rank: 2

Week 2 result: 27-24 win over Chargers

Week 3 matchup: Sunday @ Colts

The Chiefs stay in the No. 2 spot in the power rankings thanks to their win over the Chargers on Thursday night. Patrick Mahomes was as good as advertised, but the defense will have to shape up, especially in the tough AFC West.

—

3). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

Previous rank: 4

Week 2 result: 20-10 win over Saints

Week 3 matchup: Sunday vs. Packers

The Buccaneers fought hard to get past the Saints and remained undefeated. Tampa Bay snapped a losing streak against New Orleans and are now in sole possession of first place in the division.

—

4). Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

Previous rank: 8

Week 2 result: 24-7 win over Vikings

Week 3 matchup: Sunday @ Commanders

The Eagles took over the No. 4 spot in this week’s rankings. Jalen Hurts had three total touchdowns and Darius Slay had two interceptions as they took care of the Vikings on Monday night.

—

5). Los Angeles Rams (1-1)

Previous rank: 18

Week 2 result: 31-27 win over Falcons

Week 3 matchup: Sunday @ Cardinals

The Rams showed why they were the defending Super Bowl champions with a scoring onslaught against the Falcons. The defense ended the game, but almost blowing the lead may be a concern moving forward.

—

6). Green Bay Packers (1-1)

Previous rank: 17

Week 2 result: 27-10 over Bears

Week 3 matchup: Sunday @ Buccaneers

The Packers got back on track with a huge Sunday night win over the Bears. As long as Aaron Rodgers has Allen Lazard and Aaron Jones cooking, Green Bay looks to be in control. It was a nice bounce back divisional win.

—

7). Miami Dolphins (2-0)

Previous rank: 11

Week 2 result: 42-38 win over Ravens

Week 3 matchup: Sunday vs. Bills

Are the Dolphins for real? Can a performance like Tua Tagovailoa’s in Week 2 against the Ravens be sustainable? Those are the questions Miami will face in Week 3, and they will have a chance to prove it against the Bills. For now, the Dolphins are undefeated and have a comeback victory in their pocket.

DOLPHINS’ MIKE MCDANIEL DETAILS THE ‘F— IT’ PLAY, WORDS OF ENCOURAGEMENT FOR TUA TAGOVAILOA

—

8). Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

Previous rank: 27

Week 2 result: 29-23 win over Raiders

Week 3 matchup: Sunday vs. Rams

The Cardinals got a comeback victory against the Raiders on Sunday. Kyler Murray led the charge and used some his magic to get back into the game. Arizona looked good, but the schedule is not kind to them.

—

9). Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

Previous rank: 3

Week 2 result: 24-7 loss to Eagles

Week 3 matchup: Sunday vs. Lions

The Vikings will remain in the top 10 of the rankings despite their loss to the Eagles. Minnesota returns home to play the Lions this weekend. It will be up to Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson to get back on track.

—

10). Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

Previous rank: 5

Week 2 result: 42-38 loss to Dolphins

Week 3 matchup: Sunday @ Patriots

The Ravens showed Sunday they are still very dangerous on offense behind Lamar Jackson. Holding a lead is another issue. They are still one of the better 1-1 teams in the NFL.

—

11). Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

12). New York Giants (2-0)

13). Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

14). New England Patriots (1-1)

15). Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)

16). Detroit Lions (1-1)

17). New Orleans Saints (1-1)

18). New York Jets (1-1)

19). Cleveland Browns (1-1)

20). Denver Broncos (1-1)

21). San Francisco 49ers (1-1)

22). Washington Commanders (1-1)

23). Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

24). Chicago Bears (1-1)

25). Las Vegas Raiders (0-2)

26). Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

27). Tennessee Titans (0-2)

28). Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

29). Atlanta Falcons (0-2)

30). Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1)

31). Houston Texans (0-1-1)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

32). Carolina Panthers (0-2)