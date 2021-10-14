NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 6

Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills are on the rise.

Allen, an MVP candidate through the first five weeks of the season, led Buffalo to a dominating 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns and added 59 yards on the ground with one more score.

The Bills as a whole are the real deal, which is why they jumped up into the top 3 this week.

One new team cracked the top 10, and there was some shifting around this week as teams continue to try and solidify themselves as true Super Bowl contenders.

Here are the NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 6.

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 33-22 win over Washington

Outlook: The Saints bounced back after a tough overtime loss to the Giants in Week 4. Jameis Winston completed 15 of 30 passes for 279 yards and four scores in the road victory over Washington. Winston had a 72-yard TD to Deonte Harris and a 49-yard Hail Mary pass to Marquez Callaway. The Saints will be on their bye week.

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 47-42 loss to Chargers

Outlook: The Browns will look to rebound in Week 6 after a tough road loss to the Chargers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 23 of 32 passes for 305 yards and two scores, and running back Nick Chubb had 21 carries for 161 yards and one TD. Next up, is a matchup with the undefeated Cardinals.

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 44-20 win over Giants

Outlook: Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 22 of 32 passes for 302 yards and three scores and running back Ezekiel Elliott had 21 carries for 110 yards and one TD. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb hauled in four receptions for 84 yards and one score. Dallas will take its four-game winning streak into New England to face the Patriots.

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 31-25 win over Colts

Outlook: Lamar Jackson is further proving to be an MVP candidate this season. He completed 37 of 43 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns in the overtime victory over Indianapolis. Jackson accounted for 499 of Baltimore’s 523 net yards on the night. Next up is a date with Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 47-42 win over Browns

Outlook: Justin Herbert has officially entered the stratosphere of the elite. He completed 26 of 43 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns in a shootout against Baker Mayfield and the Browns. Herbert has the most 300-yard games by any quarterback in their first two years in the league. He’ll look to keep the momentum going against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens next.

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 25-22 win over Bengals

Outlook: Kicker Mason Crosby missed three straight potential winning field goal attempts but eventually nailed the 49-yard game-winner in overtime to lead the Packers to an overtime win over Cincinnati. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 27 of 39 passes for 344 yards with two TDs. Wideout Davante Adams had 11 receptions for 206 yards and one score. Next, Green Bay has an NFC North showdown with the Chicago Bears.

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 45-17 win over Dolphins

Outlook: Tom Brady continues to defy the odds. The future Hall of Fame quarterback completed 30 of 41 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns in the big win. Brady threw for more than 400 yards with five touchdowns in the same game for the first time in his 22-year career. Next up, the Bucs will take on the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 38-20 win over Chiefs

Outlook: The Bills moved up into the top 3 for the first time this season after a huge victory over the Chiefs in Kansas City. Josh Allen had four total touchdowns and connected with tight end Dawson Knox three times for 117 yards and one score. Buffalo will travel to Tennessee to face the Titans on Monday Night Football.

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 26-17 win over Seahawks

Outlook: Matt Stafford completed 25 of 37 passes for 365 yards and one touchdown and wide receiver Robert Woods hauled in 12 receptions for 150 yards in the win over their NFC West foes. Next up, Los Angeles will travel to New York to take on the Giants.

Record: 5-0

Week 5 result: 17-10 win over 49ers

Outlook: It wasn’t pretty, but Arizona was able to get the home victory over its NFC West rivals. The Cardinals are still the only undefeated team left in the NFL after they improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1974. However, when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 6, they will once again be tested.