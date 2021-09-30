NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 4

After three weeks, some new teams entered the top 10 after huge wins.

Both the Packers and Chargers pulled off incredible road wins and are now among the best teams in the league. Led by second-year quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers came away with a 30-24 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Herbert completed 26 of 38 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns.

The Packers, on the other hand, squeezed out a 30-28 win over the 49ers in San Francisco. Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 33 passes for 261 yards and two scores. Kicker Mason Crosby drilled a game-winning 51-yard field goal to clinch the victory for the Packers.

A bunch of other teams had impressive wins and remained in the top 10.

Here are the top 10 teams heading into Week 4.

Record: 3-0

Week 3 result: 24-9 win over Texans

Outlook: It wasn’t pretty, but the Panthers got the job done last Thursday night against the Texans. Sam Darnold threw for 304 yards and had two rushing scores. And Carolina’s top-ranked defense sacked Texans rookie QB Davis Mills four times and held him to 168 yards passing. The Panthers will head to Dallas to face the Cowboys next.

Record: 3-0

Week 3 result: 31-28 win over Dolphins

Outlook: The Raiders are off to their best start since 2002, and they are the first team to open 3-0 against teams that all won 10 or more games the previous year. Las Vegas will face Justin Herbert and the Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

Record: 2-1

Week 3 result: 19-17 win over Lions

Outlook: The Ravens dropped a few spots in this week’s rankings because it took a Justin Tucker record-breaking 66-yard field goal as time expired for them to steal a win in Detroit. But hey, a win is a win. Baltimore travels to Denver to take on the undefeated Broncos in Week 4.

Record: 2-1

Week 3 result: 26-6 win over Bears

Outlook: The Browns were on cruise control against the Bears in Week 3. Myles Garrett piled up a franchise-record 4.5 sacks to lead a defense that had nine sacks overall of Bears rookie QB Justin Fields. Cleveland held Chicago to only 47 yards and six first downs. Next up, the Browns will face the Vikings in Minnesota.

Record: 2-1

Week 3 result: 30-24 win over Chiefs

Outlook: Justin Herbert is proving more and more that he is on the path to becoming a superstar at the position. He threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns to help the Chargers beat the Chiefs in Kansas City. Next up is another AFC West showdown, but this time against the Raiders.

Record: 2-1

Week 3 result: 43-21 win over Washington

Outlook: Bills quarterback Josh Allen looked a lot like his old self in the dominating win over Washington. He completed 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards and had five total touchdowns. Through three weeks, Buffalo looks like the frontrunner to once again win the AFC East. The Bills will face the Texans next.

Record: 2-1

Week 3 result: 30-28 win over 49ers

Outlook: After a brutal season-opening loss to the Saints, the Packers have rolled off two wins in a row. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will look to make it three straight when they host the Steelers at Lambeau Field in Week 4.

Record: 2-1

Week 3 result: 34-24 loss to Rams

Outlook: The Bucs had their first setback of the season against the Rams in Los Angeles. Tom Brady, who threw for 432 yards and score, was likely already looking ahead to the team’s Sunday night matchup against the Patriots, in what will be his return to Foxboro.

Record: 3-0

Week 3 result: 31-19 win over Jaguars

Outlook: Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy intercepted Jags rookie QB Trevor Lawrence twice, one of which was returned for a touchdown. With the win, Arizona improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015. A matchup with the Rams comes next.

Record: 3-0

Week 3 result: 34-24 win over Buccaneers

Outlook: Matthew Stafford and the Rams rolled to a double-digit victory over the defending Super Bowl champs and claimed the top spot in this week’s rankings. The Georgia product completed 27 of 38 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns. Next up, an NFC West showdown with the Cardinals.