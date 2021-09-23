NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 3

A lot of new teams have popped last week. It’s still a little too early to see which teams are contenders or pretenders, but there are some teams that have jumped out to 2-0 starts and appear to be real threats to make some noise.

The Broncos, led by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, are one team off to an undefeated start, however, they just missed cracking this list. And there are a bunch of 1-1 teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys, all of whom could eventually make their way into the top 10.

Here are the top 10 teams heading into Week 3.

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 26-7 win over Saints

Outlook: Sam Darnold appears to have found a home in Carolina. He threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in a big win over their NFC South rivals. Next up is a Thursday night matchup against the Texans.

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 26-17 win over Steelers

Outlook: The Raiders rolled to two big wins over the Ravens and Steelers. And they have a real chance to make it three in a row when they host the Dolphins in Week 3.

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 35-0 win over Dolphins

Outlook: After a disappointing home loss to the Steelers to kick off the season, the Bills rolled to a big shutout victory over the Dolphins last week. Next up, Buffalo hosts the Washington Football Team.

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 35-17 win over Lions

Outlook: Aaron Rodgers and the Packers returned to form on “Monday Night Football” against the Lions. The future Hall of Famer completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards and four TDs in the win. The Packers travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers next.

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 17-11 win over Eagles

Outlook: It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers got the job done against the Eagles in Philly. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 22 of 30 passes for 189 yards and one score in the victory. San Francisco hosts the Packers in a showdown Sunday night.

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 36-35 loss to Ravens

Outlook: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs suffered their first setback of the season when they traveled to Baltimore to face the Ravens in Week 2. Kansas City’s offense is clicking on all cylinders, but if the Chiefs want to return to the Super Bowl, they need to get their defense in order.

Record: 1-1

Week 2 result: 36-35 win over Chiefs

Outlook: Lamar Jackson put the Ravens on his back and carried them to a big win over Kansas City. Jackson, a former NFL MVP, completed 18 of 26 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown. He also added 16 carries for 107 yards and two more scores on the ground. Next up, the Lions.

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 34-33 win over Vikings

Outlook: Kyler Murray is one of the top frontrunners for NFL MVP through two weeks. He completed 29 of 36 passes for 400 yards with three touchdowns and added 31 yards and one more score on the ground. The Cardinals have a great chance to move to 3-0 when they travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars next.

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 27-24 win over Colts

Outlook: Matthew Stafford and the Rams pulled out a three-point victory over the Colts in Indianapolis. If they continue to click on all cylinders, both offensively and defensively, they have a great chance at becoming the second team to host the Super Bowl. Next is a huge matchup against the Buccaneers.

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: 48-25 win over Falcons

Outlook: The defending Super Bowl champs rolled to victories over the Cowboys and Falcons to start their title defense, but now they will be tested for the first time this season when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams. Last year, the Rams pulled out a 27-24 win over the Bucs in Tampa. Tom Brady and the boys will look to seek revenge.