The NFL on Sunday released the divisional round playoff schedule ahead of next weekend’s slate of playoff games.

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers will be in action for the first time this postseason after getting a first-round bye for having the best records in the AFC and NFC respectively.

The wild-card round featured mostly wins by the higher seeds. The San Francisco 49ers were the lone road team, as of Sunday night, to win their playoffs game, beating the Dallas Cowboys 23-17.

The Los Angeles Rams still have to play the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Their matchup will be the end of Super Wild Card Weekend and the first Monday night playoff game in NFL history.

Last season’s Super Bowl teams – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs – were still in play too.

Here’s how the divisional round of the NFL playoffs is looking. All times are Eastern.

Saturday, January 22, 2022

4:30 pm: Bengals @ Titans (CBS)

8:15 pm: 49ers @ Packers (FOX)

Sunday, January 23, 2022

3 pm: Cardinals/Rams @ Buccaneers (NBC)

6:30 pm: Bills @ Chiefs (CBS)