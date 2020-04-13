NFL, players union reach agreement on 'virtual' offseason workout program: report

The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement to conduct a “virtual” offseason workout program until every team is allowed to open their facilities.

Teams are permitted to hold classroom instruction and workouts and non-football educational programs using online platforms, according to a memo that was sent to the teams and was later acquired by The Associated Press on Monday.

The three-week virtual offseason begins on April 20 and runs through May 15. However, teams with a new head coach have the opportunity to hold a fourth week for a voluntary veterans minicamp.

Teams cannot begin their virtual programs after April 27, and they are not allowed to save their virtual weeks for use after facilities open and players return to the field.

Players who participate must be paid the $235 daily minimum and players with offseason workout bonuses must be credited for their participation in those sessions. Each rookie player will receive a minimum of $135 for each day he participates in a club’s development program.

