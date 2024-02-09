NFL players react to Taylor Swift effect heading into Super Bowl LVIII

Whether you’re in the group that loves it or the one that wants to see less of it on game day, Taylor Swift‘s impact on the NFL this season has been nothing short of captivating.

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting most of the attention due to her relationship with star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

But players around the league seem to like that Swift is bringing new viewership to the NFL.

“She got a lot of fans. She’s got a following behind her and a lot of people support her,” Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. told Fox News’ Larry Fink at the 2024 NFL Honors red carpet.

Not everyone is a fan of the publicity Swift generates for the NFL.

Players like New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu understand that, but every NFL player knows haters sometimes come with the territory of being famous.

“I think a lot of different people have a lot of different opinions. I think it’s good for the league,” Mathieu said. “The more eyeballs, the more people you got talking about the game of football and who’s there and who’s not there. I think, at the end of the day, it’s all good for us.”

For others, like Atlanta Falcons standout rookie running back Bijan Robinson, being a fan of Swift makes it that much better.

“I think it’s pretty awesome. Obviously, I’m a Taylor Swift fan,” he said, smiling. “Even her being here and being present for the camera of the NFL, I think it’s pretty sick. I know people don’t like it. But for me and my friends and my family and being kinda her fan, all you can kinda do is respect it. Be happy for him and her and everything they’ve been doing for the NFL.”

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt may be the biggest fan of them all.

His team has reached the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five seasons, and an entirely new demographic of fans has joined Chiefs Kingdom.

“Yeah, that’s been so exciting and completely unexpected,” Hunt said. “We have a lot of ‘Swifties’ in our household who are big fans of her, and it’s been fun to see her and Travis’ relationship develop. We’re so happy for the two of them. As a result, we do have a whole bunch of new fans, and that’s been fantastic. Not only here in North America, but really across the globe.”

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz added, “I think this is a one-of-a-kind thing, a one-of-a-kind experience that we’re facing with Taylor Swift and the energy of it all. At the end of the day, it’s good. More eyes on the league, more eyes focusing on what we do.

“More eyes focusing on the nuances of the game and getting to know certain players they may have never met before or never even wished to know before. It’s good to just have new eyes and new energy on the game no matter what form it comes in.”