NFL players perform demonstrations as part of league's push for bigger social justice platform

NFL teams followed the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans on Sunday and performed similar demonstrations as part of the league’s push for a larger social justice platform.

On Thursday, the Chiefs and Texans opened up the NFL season. Players on the Chiefs stood on the field for the Black national anthem and on their sideline for the playing of the national anthem. The Texans players stayed in the locker room for the playing of both songs.

The Texans took the field for the coin toss and joined the Chiefs at midfield for a moment of unity. Fans who were able to attend the game at Arrowhead Stadium appeared to boo as the moment was ongoing.

Nonetheless, players and teams followed suit just days later when the slate opened up for the first week of the season.

Here’s what happened around the league.

BILLS-JETS

Both the Jets and Bills players remained in the locker room for the national anthem and the rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

VIKINGS-PACKERS

The Vikings honored George Floyd in their pregame ceremony. The team also did not sound the Gjallarhorn as was team tradition. Vikings players also wore “Say Their Names” t-shirts with the names of people who were victims of police brutality. The Packers did not take the field for the national anthem.

WASHINGTON-EAGLES

The Washington Football Team was out on the sidelines during the national anthem. The Eagles were inside for the anthem. The teams held a moment of unity prior to the anthem being played.

LIONS-BEARS

Matthew Stafford and Adrian Peterson were among the Lions players who knelt during the national anthem. At least nine Bears players were also seen kneeling. Several players also decided to stay in the locker room.

FALCONS-SEAHAWKS

Both the Falcons and Seahawks knelt during the kickoff of the game as it was booted into the back of the end zone. Some Seahawks players knelt or sat during the national anthem as well. The Falcons all stood for the anthem.

RAVENS-BROWNS

Ravens players stood for the rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and most knelt for the national anthem. Three Browns players, including Myles Garrett, knelt for the national anthem.

PATRIOTS-DOLPHINS

Dolphins players made clear they would stay in the locker room for the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” rendition. The Patriots stood for both songs.

JAGUARS-COLTS

Jaguars players were in the locker room for the national anthem and the Black national anthem. Colts players stood but coach Frank Reich took a knee.

PANTHERS-RAIDERS

Raiders and Panthers players protested during the national anthem.

BENGALS-CHARGERS

Bengals and Chargers players were on the field for the national anthem and the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” During the national anthem, both teams locked arms in a moment of unity.

49ERS-CARDINALS

49ers players locked arms during the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Some players sat during the national anthem. The Cardinals stayed in the locker rooms for both songs.

SAINTS-BUCCANEERS

Buccaneers and Saints players were on the field during the playing of the national anthem.

RAMS-COWBOYS

All Cowboys players and two Rams players came out for the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Some players on both teams knelt during the playing of the national anthem.

