Former first-round pick Barkevious Mingo was arrested earlier in the week for “indecency with a child”, TMZ Sports reported on Saturday afternoon.

Mingo, who currently plays for the Atlanta Falcons, was reportedly arrested on Thursday by the Arlington Police Department, and he was booked into the Tarrant County jail for “indecency with a child, sexual contact,” TMZ Sports reported citing court records and law enforcement officials.

According to the website, Mingo potentially faces a second-degree felony. If he is indeed convicted, Mingo could face up to 20 years in jail in the state of Texas.

Mingo was released from jail the next morning. His bond was set at $25,000.

As of right now, there are no further details surrounding the arrest, per TMZ.

The Falcons released a statement regarding the arrest.

“Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident. The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation,” the statement read.

Mingo, the sixth overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2013 NFL Draft, played college football at LSU. During his junior season with the Tigers, Mingo played in all 13 games and earned second-team All-SEC honors. He piled up 38 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and a team-high 12 quarterback hurries.

After playing for the Browns, Mingo also played for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears. He signed with the Falcons earlier this offseason.

Mingo won a championship with the Patriots at Super Bowl LI.

TMZ Sports said that they reached out to Mingo’s representatives, but haven’t heard back yet.