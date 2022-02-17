NFL photographer Kelly Smiley who fell during Rams Super Bowl parade fractured her spine

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL photographer Kelly Smiley said Wednesday she suffered a fractured spine following her fall from a stage during the Los Angeles Rams‘ Super Bowl celebration.

Smiley was seen in a video that went viral across social media falling backward as she was trying to take a photo of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. As Smiley fell, Stafford walked away from the commotion while his wife, Kelly Stafford, came over to check on Smiley.

Smiley, an award-winning photographer, who is a photo editor with the NFL and for the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, gave an update on her health on social media.

“That’s me. Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok,” she initially wrote.

Three hours later, she provided an update: “Unfortunately I fractured my spine.”

The stage appeared to be about 6 feet off the ground. It’s unclear whether the quarterback came over to help after she had fallen.

Stafford was seen smoking cigars and drinking beer and liquor as the parade marched on and was even given advice from Tom Brady during the parade to mix in some water. Stafford led a 15-play drive to help set up the go-ahead touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

He helped the team win the NFC West, he led the team to an NFC Championship and picked up his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday night after Los Angeles defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Stafford was 26-for-40 with 283 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Two of his three touchdown passes were to Kupp.

The Rams acquired Stafford from the Detroit Lions in a trade before the start of the 2021 season and it’s clear he made the most out of his first year in Los Angeles.

He had 4,886 passing yards with 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. It’s the first time he had 40 or more touchdowns since the 2011 season.