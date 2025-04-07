NFL personality Annie Agar suffers black eye, concussion after scary fall

NFL personality Annie Agar revealed a scary injury to her fans last week and appeared in a video with a black eye and swollen face.

Agar, whose videos about NFL teams meeting to talk about their weeks put her in the national sports spotlight over the last few years, talked Thursday about how she passed out in her bathroom and woke up with the injuries.

“Guys, I’m OK. Thank you all for asking,” she said. “Just in an extreme amounts of pain in my eyebrow and probably concussed. So other than that, everything’s fine. The story is not that exciting. I drove home from St. Louis from my speech. I felt very dehydrated. I woke up the next day, felt super nauseous when I got up, walked to the bathroom and just passed out.

“I don’t remember falling. I don’t remember anything. I woke up with this (a black eye) and I think I drilled my head on either the corner of something or the floor. It was not fun – 10 out of 10 would not recommend.”

Agar said she has a fractured nose and a concussion to go along with the black eye.

“So, we’re good guys. We’re gonna be back to our regularly scheduled content very soon. I might just take a couple days off so that this heals and I don’t concuss myself again. This is not fun – 10 out of 10 would not recommend. Concussion protocol is no joke. I don’t know how NFL players do it.

“I will not be doing this again.”

Agar posted one of her first hilarious football clips in 2020 and, since then, has received more than 1 million followers on TikTok and more than 603,000 on X alone.