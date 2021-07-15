Rich Eisen announced on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated. The NFL Network analyst shared his thoughts on Instagram, and delivered a message to his followers, urging them to “get vaccinated.”

“Double-vaxxed. COVID+ It’s possible, folks,” Eisen wrote. “As someone sitting Day 4 in quarantine fighting off symptoms, I can personally attest you still need to be careful and, most importantly, get vaccinated.

“Why? Especially since mine didn’t keep COVID from my body?”

He added, “So there aren’t any more variants to pierce highly-effective vaccines that would ordinarily get all of us back to normal life. But if you want an answer maybe a bit more personal to you: get vaccinated so you won’t go to the hospital or die.”

Eisen, 52, said that he received two shots of Pfizer back in February. According to health care professionals that he’s crossed paths with over the last few days, his symptoms could have been worse if he didn’t have the vaccine.

“So, be careful if you’re vaccinated and, if you’re not vaccinated, don’t wait another second,” Eisen concluded.

According to a Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Fund study, COVID-19 vaccinations have saved at least 300,000 lives.

“Without a vaccination program, by the end of June 2021 there would have been approximately 279,000 additional deaths and up to 1.25 million additional hospitalizations,” the study suggested.