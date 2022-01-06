website maker

Hub Arkush, the NFL reporter who said Aaron Rodgers was the ‘”biggest jerk in the league” and didn’t deserve the NFL MVP award this year, issued an apology on Wednesday after being called out by the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Arkush took to Twitter to admit that he made a “terrible mistake” in saying that he would not vote for Rodgers because of his off-field drama during an appearance on Chicago radio station WSCR this week.

“I made a terrible mistake Tuesday with my Aaron Rodgers comments. It was completely my fault. There is no one else to blame, and I am here to try and apologize,” the tweet read.

“There is no more respected bastion of journalism in the world than the Associated Press, and from where I sit there are few greater honors in my business than being chosen one of the 50 members of its panel that selects the NFL’s annual All Pro teams, MVPs, etc,” Arkush said in a post explaining his comments.

“It has been my privilege to be a member of that team for some time now and Tuesday I violated a trust.”

Arkush claimed that Rodgers didn’t deserve the award this year because of his dramatics and roller coaster offseason. Rodgers hinted at retiring and was open to joining another team. He also openly criticized the Packers’ front office and discussed his disappointments with the team’s draft strategies. In November, he became again a point of controversy after testing positive for COVID-19 despite previously telling the media that he had been “immunized.”

“On Tuesday, at 670 The Score in Chicago, where I am regularly employed as an analyst and host, for reasons that I am still trying to come to grips with but were completely my responsibility, I allowed myself to be walked into a conversation about an MVP candidate I knew I would not be voting for. I said some things that, while not unreasonable in the context they were said, I voiced them in totally inappropriate ways,” Arkush said.

“I couldn’t possibly be more sorry for joining the conversation at all and some of the childish things I said about Aaron Rodgers.”

Arkush said he would be “happy” to explain his vote after the award is given out, but not before.

“Why or how this became a national news story I don’t understand, and while I would love to be able to explain what I meant to say and butchered so badly, any further conversation about my own vote now would just throw another log on the fire and cloud what matters at the moment.”

Rodgers fired back on Wednesday calling Arkush an “absolute bum,” adding that the NFL “should exclude future votes” from him. He also claimed that his problem with Rodgers is that he is not vaccinated.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.