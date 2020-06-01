NFL linebacker Brandon Marshall recalls protesting during national anthem, understands violent protests

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall said Monday he wasn’t surprised that protests over the police-involved death of George Floyd turned violent over the last few days.

Marshall was among the NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem to protest social injustices in 2016 – a movement sparked by Colin Kaepernick. “We tried to do things peacefully,” he told TMZ Sports,

DOLPHINS COACH BRIAN FLORES RELEASES MESSAGE AFTER GEORGE FLOYD DEATH, PROTESTS

“I just think that people are fed up, which is why the violence has started,” Marshall said. “I would never want to see anyone get hurt, but I see why. If you could understand the timeline, if you could understand the course of events that continues to happen, it’s only natural that happens.”

Marshall defended taking a knee during the national anthem but lamented that it didn’t get “enough attention” and “didn’t change many laws.”

BRONCOS LEGEND FLOYD LITTLE, 77, DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER, EX-TEAMMATE SAYS

“When I was kneeling, and when I tried to stand up, Denver changed their use of force policy. So, I thought that was a win, right, I’m all that’s cool that’s one step for the bigger picture,” he told TMZ Sports, adding that he may consider kneeling during the anthem again.

Marshall is currently a free agent.

He signed with the Oakland Raiders during the 2019 season but never played for them. He was waived in November, according to Sportrac.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He played for the Broncos from 2013 to 2018. He recorded 418 tackles for them in 69 games.