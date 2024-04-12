NFL legend Tom Brady says he was ‘winging it’ in early days of fatherhood

Tom Brady is one of the greatest NFL players of all time and a proud father of three children.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner shares son John “Jack” Edward Thomas with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, and two children with Gisele Bündchen — Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their high-profile divorce in 2022.

The 46-year-old recently opened up about his early experience with fatherhood. During an appearance on “DeepCut with VicBlends,” Brady admitted he was figuring things out as he went after he became a dad for the first time.

Brady, known for his discipline and work ethic during his playing days, also shared his belief that parenting skills can improve over time.

“You get better as a parent, I think, because, you know, when you’re a young parent, you don’t really know what you’re doing. You’re winging it. You’re trying to wing it,” Brady said.

“So, I think when you become a parent, you’re trying new things for the first time. You’re going through all these things for the first time, so you don’t exactly know always the right thing to say. As you go, you get a little bit better at it, you get a little more understanding of it, and you try to just continue to kind of refresh your skills as a parent.”

Brady also suggested he would self-assess in an effort to make sure he was always working toward being a better parent.

“‘Am I listening or am I talking? Am I mentoring or am I disciplining? Am I holding them accountable or am I letting them get away with things?'” Brady noted.

In February, Brady took to social media to share a message with his “Forever Valentines.”

“I [love] My Forever Valentines,” Brady captioned an Instagram story photo of his three children along with a heart emoji.

Brady holds every major NFL passing record. Last year, he announced he was “retiring for good” after briefly retiring the previous year but returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” he said in a video posted Feb. 1, 2023. “I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

Brady also teased another NFL comeback during his sit-down on “Deep Cut,” saying he was “not opposed” to answering the phone if a team in need of a quarterback gave him a call.

“I don’t know … I’m always going to be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

