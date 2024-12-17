NFL legend Mike Vick caught in college football coaching rumor mill

Bill Belichick has already shocked the college football world by accepting the North Carolina Tar Heels’ head coaching job, and there’s been reports of another shocking hire potentially on the horizon.

However, unlike Belichick’s situation, there are some conflicting reports going on.

Vick has had discussions with Sacramento State to become their next head coach, ESPN reported Monday.

The Hornets are making moves as they head to the FBS next year, while also having over $50 million in NIL resources, and they’re building a new stadium for the football team as well, according to ESPN.

Vick also told The Virginian-Pilot he’s had conversations about possibly getting the Norfolk State job.

“I know how to lead and I know what it takes,” he told The Virginian-Pilot.

The Sacramento Bee, however, reported Vick wasn’t a candidate for the Sacramento State job, citing an unnamed “member of the school’s athletic department” who told the paper ESPN’s report was a rumor.

Sacramento State president Luke Wood released a statement to ESPN about the Vick rumor.

“He has expressed interest in the position, and yes, I did meet with him about his interest in Sac State football and our athletic rise. As you can imagine, given the success of our athletic programs that our football head coach job is an attractive role,” Wood said.

If Vick were to accept a head coaching job, it would be his first since retiring from the NFL. He has worked as an NFL analyst with Fox Sports after retiring.

Vick infamously spent nearly two years in prison after pleading guilty to financing a dog-fighting operation, forcing him to miss the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

Vick had to rehab his image, and the NFL ultimately allowed him to play with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent five seasons after being released from prison in 2009. He would spend short times with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring in 2015.

Sacramento State is hoping for a better season in 2025, as they finished 3-9 on the season in the Big Sky.

