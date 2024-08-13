NFL legend Michael Irvin lectures men about the importance of being in a relationship in viral video

Michael Irvin won three Super Bowls during his storied run with the Dallas Cowboys.

He is also a proud husband to his wife Sandy and a father of four children. Irvin believes strongly that being in a long-term committed relationship has been beneficial for his life. A recent video circulated across social media showing the Pro Football Hall of Famer speaking out about the importance of being in a relationship.

“They try and tell you how good that single life is,” Irvin began. “They only tell you about the good nights that they have out. They ain’t telling you about them lonely m—-f–ing nights.”

Irvin appeared to be near the bar area of a restaurant as he delivered the words of wisdom to an unidentified group of men who were presumably patronizing the establishment.

“When they done came home and crickets are around, you see what I’m saying,” Irvin continued as the group laughed. “So listen, all great men have to mitigate the kid in him so it doesn’t mess up the king in him.”

Irvin believes that mitigation is vital to a man reaching “his destiny.”

“In order to reach that destiny… dude, if we all be honest, we need a good anchor. We need something to say, ‘Come home.’ Because you know we won’t go home if we don’t have somebody say, ‘Come home.’”

In late June, Irvin revealed that his wife Sandy had been battling with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Irvin told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that his 58-year-old wife initially learned about her diagnosis either five or six years ago. The NFL legend and Sandy tied the knot in 1990.

Irvin noted that Sandy often struggles to walk and also experiences issues with her speech at times, per the newspaper. She also requires constant care and receives assistance from a live-in caretaker.

The retired NFL legend also made it clear that he remains committed to his wife and that he has no intentions of relocating out of their home and into a facility that specializes in Alzheimer’s care.

“If anyone has earned the right to stay in her house, MY WIFE HAS!!!,” Irvin told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, via a text message. “That I shall honor. No matter what it takes.”

Per the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.9 million Americans that are atleast 65 are living with Alzheimer’s.

Irvin has been a prominent sports media figure since he retired from the NFL. He joined the NFL Network in 2009, but he was booted from the outlet’s Super Bowl coverage in Feb. 2023 after a woman filed a complaint against him. The woman said she had an inappropriate encounter with Irvin in a hotel lobby in Glendale, Arizona.

Irvin told the Dallas Morning News the interaction with the woman was brief, public and largely non-physical. Shortly after denying any wrongdoing, Irvin filed a defamation lawsuit, which alleged that he was falsely accused.

Irvin did return to the airwaves later that year, just in time for the start of the NFL season. However, the NFL Network officially cut ties with Irvin in May amid a major shakeup.

