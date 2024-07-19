NFL legend Lawrence Taylor arrested on sex offender-related charge

Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor turned himself in to a Florida jail on Wednesday and was hit with a sex offender charge over an incident from earlier this month, court records showed.

Taylor was charged with sex offender fail to comply with law – a third-degree felony – on an incident in Broward County on July 2.

TMZ Sports first reported Taylor’s trouble with the law. The 65-year-old former New York Giants star linebacker was released from jail early Thursday.

“My client, Lawrence Taylor, will be pleading ‘Not Guilty’ to the recent charges,” Taylor’s attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, told TMZ. “As with the previous incident involving the same allegations, Mr. Taylor did not knowingly commit any criminal offense.

“This situation is a significant misunderstanding. We are confident that, once the prosecutors review the exculpatory evidence demonstrating Mr. Taylor’s innocence, he will once again achieve a favorable outcome.”

TMZ reported the charge stems from allegedly failing to report a name or residence change.

Taylor pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute in 2011 after he was accused of having sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl, according to the New York Post. Taylor said at the time the girl told him she was 19.

Similarly to this arrest, Taylor was arrested in 2021 for failing to report an address change. His attorney at the time called it a “mix up.” He pleaded no contest to “residency restriction for persons convicted of certain sex offenses,” according to TMZ.

Taylor, 65, played for the Giants from 1981 to 1993.

