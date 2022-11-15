NFL legend Larry Csonka toasts Commanders for ending Eagles’ perfect season: ‘I’m a Washington fan tonight’

NFL legend Larry Csonka offered a toast to the Washington Commanders after the NFC East squad ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ pursuit of an undefeated season on Monday night.

Csonka was a part of the only NFL team to go undefeated in the regular season and the playoffs when he and the Miami Dolphins did it in 1972.

Tom Brady’s New England Patriots led the team to an undefeated regular season in 2007 but lost to the New York Giants in one of the biggest Super Bowl upsets ever.

The Hall of Fame running back had a beverage in his hand and tweeted a picture of his toast.

“Thank you #WashingtonCommanders As in 2020 when you knocked out the #Steelers I’m a Washington fan tonight!” Csonka wrote.

While the myth around the NFL is that Dolphins players from the ’72 team pop champagne after an undefeated team goes down, the late Don Shula explained in 2011 no such celebration ever happens.

“The champagne story is ridiculous,” Shula told the Cleveland Browns Daily at the time. “People really do think that we’re a bunch of angry old men and we gather and just root for that last undefeated team to get beat and when they do, we pop the champagne. I think the thing that happened is, one year, the last undefeated team got beat and Nick Buoniconti and Dick Anderson lived next to each other in Coral Gables, and they went out in their driveway and opened a bottle of champagne and popped it and toasted to each other. And they were too cheap to invite the rest of us to their party.”

On Monday night, the Commanders put up a tough game and kept Jalen Hurts and the Eagles off the field for enough time to keep their lead.

A missed call and few mistakes from the Eagles also burned them in the end.