NFL legend Joe Theismann gives free cars to service members for Army-Navy game

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Theismann gave two free cars to U.S. military veterans Friday to celebrate Saturday’s 125th Army-Navy Game.

Theismann, who played against both Army and Navy multiple times during his decorated career at Notre Dame, showed up at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Friday to deliver the gifts.

Fellow former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III joined Theismann, and the duo handed over the keys of two retrofitted vehicles to local active-duty military families.

Theismann presented a 2024 Chevy Malibu to Navy Seaman Matthew Walker and his family, while Griffin gave a 2023 Chevy Equinox to Army Specialist Caleb Dooley and his family.

The gifts were part of the Recycled Rides campaign in partnership with USAA.

Theismann told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview how “special” the giveaway is to him as someone who has great admiration for military members, especially on the eve of a historic anniversary for the Army-Navy game.

“The service members will have transportation which they sorely need,” Theismann said.

Theismann says the Army-Navy matchup is his favorite game this year.

“It’s a competitive rivalry, it always has been,” Theismann said. “When we played the academy, there’s never any quit, we managed to run up some scores and put some numbers up, but it didn’t matter to the academy. They were there fighting from kickoff to the end of the game.”

No. 19 Army (11-1) won the American Athletic Conference championship with a 35-14 victory against Tulane Dec. 6. Navy (8-3) started 6-0 this season.

This year’s Army-Navy game will also feature in-person appearances by President-elect Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Vance also announced in a post on X that Marine veteran Daniel Penny will be joining him and Trump in their suite at the game. Penny has recently drawn national attention after being acquitted for manslaughter for protecting New York City subway riders from Jordan Neely.

This will also mark Trump’s fifth time attending the Army-Navy game. He first attended in 2016 and appeared three times during his first presidency.