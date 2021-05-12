NFL legend Jimmy Johnson previews FOX's NFL Week 1 schedule

The New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers will be the game of the week on FOX when the NFL season opens this fall.

Jimmy Johnson, a Super Bowl champion head coach and co-host of “FOX NFL Sunday,” revealed the Week 1 slate of games on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday.

“Of course Green Bay at New Orleans, everyone is talking about the quarterback situation with Aaron Rodgers,” Johnson told “Fox & Friends” co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade. “Green Bay, I think they’re in position to be a Super Bowl contender. Now, if Aaron Rodgers is not there, I think it’s disastrous for Aaron Rodgers. He’s not gonna make any money and on top of that he won’t be on as good a football team. The other thing, it would be disastrous for Green Bay because they are a Super Bowl contender.

“New Orleans, Taysom Hill, a new quarterback but they got an outstanding football team.”

Johnson added that Rodgers and the Packers “need to work out their differences.”

“They can sit down like grown men and say, ‘Hey, what are our problems and what are our differences?’” Johnson added. “I hope they do.”

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Atlanta Falcons, the Seattle Seahawks will play the Indianapolis Colts, the Detroit Lions will play the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET.

The Denver Broncos will take on the New York Giants at 4:05 p.m. ET and the nationally televised game between the Saints and Packers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Johnson said he thinks the Giants could be a playoff team despite going 6-10 last season.

The first week of the NFL season is set for Sept. 12. It will be the start of an 18-week season with each team playing 17 games for the first time in league history.

The full NFL schedule release will be aired at 8 p.m. ET on the NFL Network and FS1.