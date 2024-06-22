NFL legend gives Tom Brady crucial broadcasting advice ahead of first season in the booth

From one legendary quarterback-turned-broadcaster to another, Joe Theismann has some advice for Tom Brady as he looks forward to his first season behind the microphone.

There’s much anticipation by NFL fans to hear Brady in the Fox Sports booth this upcoming season, and Theismann, who was a part of the ESPN Sunday Night Football broadcast team from 1988 to 2005, knows the New England Patriots legend is one of the most brilliant minds to ever play the game.

However, Theismann also knows that it takes time to get comfortable in the booth.

“Tom is very knowledgeable about the game of football, but there have been lots of knowledgeable former players that didn’t make it in the broadcasting realm,” Theismann said to OutKick. “But it will come down to how Tom presents it, how he works with his broadcast partner, and it will all come down to him being comfortable.”

Theismann credited the great John Madden, whom he learned from when he broke into broadcasting.

So, what’s that piece of advice for Brady?

“Be Tom Brady, don’t try and be somebody else,” Theismann said. “That to me would probably be the biggest and best piece of advice. Be the guy that we know knows football, be the guy that has the knowledge about the game, and then let the game tell the story. You embellish it a little bit, but you don’t tell the story, the game tells the story.”

Brady has already wowed some fans with his candid remarks on Fox Sports’ “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd, where he broke down what he loved to do every time he played a game – get the ball to the best players early.

In the clip, he explained how it is hard for a perimeter receiver to get the ball when good defenses know how to scheme. It’s why he said the Wes Welkers, Julian Edelmans and Rob Gronkowskis in his career flourished because there are more route options in the middle of the field.

But, in his example, he used the talented San Francisco 49ers’ offensive pieces in Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle to explain what he’d want to do as the quarterback to make sure they all got into a rhythm early.

The conversation was real and thoughtful, and for most fans it provided a sneak peek into what they may be seeing from Brady’s great quarterback mind entering the 2024 campaign.

However, Theismann knows there may be some skeptics, or more importantly, some salty fans who just despise Brady from his time with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his playing days.

Either way, Theismann urges fans to be patient with him as he starts work with Kevin Burkhardt in the booth.

“To the fans out there, don’t judge him early on,” Theismann said. “Give him a chance to get comfortable, give him a chance to get his feet wet, give him an opportunity to understand and learn the broadcasting business, just like he did in football.”

