NFL legend Bruce Smith revealed Monday some of his Buffalo Bills teams in the 1990s had players who were gay, but the locker room was never concerned about each other’s personal lives.

Smith also congratulated Carl Nassib on his historic announcement last week that he is gay. Nassib became the first active NFL player to reveal their orientation.

Smith, a Hall of Famer who starred on the Bills’ defensive line, was asked in an interview with TMZ Sports about whether he had any gay teammates.

“We had a gay player in our locker room. I think it was the mid-to-late-90s, and I think we might have had two. But that wasn’t what we were focused on. We were focused on winning games. And each and every person that was in that locker room was contributing to the goal at hand, which was winning football games. None of that other stuff mattered. This was about winning football games and trying to be a good person,” Smith told TMZ Sports.

Smith played for the Bills from 1985 to 1999 before joining the Washington Football Team. He helped the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls but was never able to hold the Lombardi Trophy.

Smith took a similar approach on Nassib’s announcement as J.J. Watt. Smith said he hoped that such revelations won’t be considered breaking news in the future.

“I’ve always been a believer in live and let live, and obviously that’s what Carl is trying to do. Judge me by my character and judge me by the way I treat people. If we show a little bit more love and compassion in the world, this will be a much better place,” Smith said.

He finished his career with 200 sacks and 1,224 combined tackles in 279 career games.