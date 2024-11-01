NFL legend Brian Dawkins reflects on marching in 5K with US veterans for suicide prevention: ‘Honor for me’

Brian Dawkins, one of the most feared defenders football has ever seen, has always been vocal when it comes to mental health struggles and how he overcame his own.

He took time in his Hall of Fame speech to discuss those issues and continues to be an advocate for those struggling, including U.S. military veterans.

In partnership with USAA, the Wounded Warrior Project and Face The Fight, Dawkins traveled to San Antonio, recently to participate in a “ruck march” to help amplify mental health awareness, and more specifically, the ever-important mission of battling veteran suicide prevention.

The 5K ruck march is done with 50-plus-pound sacks carried across the body, symbolizing the mental and emotional toll veterans endure after fighting for our freedoms.

“To be honest with you, if it was up to me, I wanted more weight,” Dawkins said about the weighted backpacks. “I wanted way more weight in my bag just for that reason to know what they have sacrificed and the things they’ve had to deal with. Obviously, it won’t equate, but the symbolic message behind it of how much weight they have carried, first of all, to be in the military with the training, the discipline it takes to do what they do. Then, some of the things that they were asked to do for the country, and the trauma that comes with having those memories.

“So, all of that being said, it was such an honor for me to be in the presence of our heroes, to listen to their stories. To truly and totally shut up to listen to what it is they wanted to talk about, and what you hear is the resiliency in our veterans. The willingness to get back up, to fight, and that they’ve not always been in that place. Some of them were in a place that they did not want to get up, they did not want to move on.”

Dawkins posted a video of the event, which also showed a roundtable discussion with the veterans, sharing their stories of battling mental health and wanting to help those around them.

“First of all, getting out to the event and pulling up and you recognize right away that you’re in a different place,” Dawkins recalled. “Not to be too graphic for people, but some cats are missing arms, some cats are missing legs. Some people are disfigured as far as their faces are concerned, so you’re in a different spot, right? It hits you and dawns on you that the reason why they are this way is because they were fighting – fighting for the U.S.A.

“The things that our veterans are continuing to fight through – it depends on the individual and depends on the trauma in their lives – but it’s a life-long battle for these individuals.”

After interacting with the veterans and getting to know their personal journeys, Dawkins’ appreciation for what they and so many others do to protect our freedoms was heightened tremendously.

Now, being in the position that he is as an NFL legend, Dawkins is doing his part to spread the word.

“I’ve been blessed to have some understanding and gain some strength from my walk and my things that I’ve grown through in my life. So, if I can then use the platform that I’ve been blessed, the Lord has blessed me to have, to now bring more attention and amplify once again the message of our veterans and helping them out however you can help them out.”

