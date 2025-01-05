NFL legend Brett Favre left ‘speechless’ as Biden honors Soros, Clinton with Medal of Freedom

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre was among those who reacted to President Biden giving out Presidential Medals of Freedom on Saturday.

Biden was scrutinized on social media for handing out the awards to Hillary Clinton and George Soros.

Critics pointed out Clinton’s handling of the war in Libya and the attack on United States government facilities in Benghazi, Libya, as well as her controversial private email server for government business, which prompted former FBI Director James Comey to say publicly that Clinton had mishandled classified information.

The award to Soros, a Democratic megadonor, was slammed based on the billionaire’s campaign funding of progressive district attorneys who have been soft on crime, which they say has led to crime waves in blue cities.

Favre noticed as well.

“What words would you use to describe the White House medals that were given out because I’m honestly speechless,” he wrote on X.

Favre has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump. He spoke at a rally for the president-elect in Wisconsin, ripping Biden after he appeared to call Trump supporters “garbage” in the final days before the election.

He vowed that anything Democrats “broke” over the last four years Trump will “fix.”

Soccer star legend Lionel Messi was one of 19 recipients for the award as well. But he skipped the ceremony due to a scheduling conflict, according to USA Today.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.