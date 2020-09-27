NFL investigating Raiders over breached COVID-19 safety protocols in Week 2: report

The Las Vegas Raiders have landed themselves in trouble yet again with the NFL over allegedly breaking the league’s COVID-19 safety protocols following Monday night’s win over the New Orleans Saints.

The NFL is investigating the team after an unauthorized employee allegedly entered the Raiders’ locker room without the required credentials, ESPN reported Saturday. The league reportedly believes there is evidence to show that the individual managed to avoid security checkpoints to gain access.

JETS PLAYERS CAST DOUBT ON ADAM GASE’S COACHING ABILITIES: ‘WE HAVEN’T BEEN AS CRISP AS WE SHOULD BE’

Aside from the players, only 40 employees are allowed in the locker room under the NFL’s guidelines. That includes the coaching staff, the general manager, one security personnel, and a public relations/communications person.

The NFL’s investigation comes just a week after the team and head coach Jon Gruden were fined $250,000 and $100,000, respectively, for failing to wear a face mask during Week 2.

“I’m doing my best,” Gruden said Monday. “I’ve had the virus. I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it. I’m calling the plays. I apologize. If I get fined, I will have to pay the fine.”

DREW BREES DISMISSES CONCERNS AFTER STAT RAISES EYEBROWS IN LOSS TO RAIDERS

Four other coaches and teams were fined after the NFL’s initial warning in Week 1 was largely ignored.

“You can’t let up,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told USA Today on Tuesday. “We’ve got to consistently do the things that have gotten us to this place and not think, ‘Okay, things have gone so well, so it’s okay now.’ It’s not. You’ve got to stay on your toes and we’ve got to continue to be disciplined.”

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Raiders will travel out East on Sunday when they take on the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET.