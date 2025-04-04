NFL insider issues Arch Manning warning for teams hoping to draft him

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and there are some in the football world already focused on next year’s prospects, especially Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

The son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch is finally expected to start for the Longhorns after Quinn Ewers entered the 2025 Draft class. Arch had been sitting behind the former Ohio State Buckeyes signal-caller the past two seasons.

While many are hoping to see Arch tear up his college schedule next year, one NFL insider says it’s not a foregone conclusion Manning will be going pro in 2026.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter made an appearance on “Get Up” Thursday and warned NFL teams and fans not hold out too much hope Arch will be available this time next year.

“First of all, there’s no guarantees that Arch Manning’s coming out after next year,” Schefter said, via the New York Post. “It sounds like he certainly could be staying beyond next year.

“I’m not a college football insider, but none of the Mannings ever went out early, and I don’t know, with NIL money being what it is, why Arch would do that? So, all of this conversation about tanking for Arch next year, he could be in the draft in 2027, not even next year.”

Arch redshirted his first year in Austin, which means he meets the three years removed from high school requirement to enter the NFL Draft if he chooses in 2026.

But what if Arch doesn’t have a great season? And considering what his uncle did with the San Diego Chargers, basically forcing a trade to the New York Giants, maybe Arch won’t like teams trying to “tank for Arch,” Schefter suggested.

There are a lot of what-ifs that will become more clear later this year when Arch takes over Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

In 10 appearances last season, including two starts due to Ewers’ injuries, Manning threw for 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 108 yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns on the ground.

Arch is valued at $6.6 million in NIL money, according to On3. So, as Schefter mentioned, he doesn’t have to jump to the pros to be paid.

