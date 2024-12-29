NFL insider floats Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins as potential competitors for Browns’ QB job in 2025

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport floated two veterans who could compete for the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job in 2025.

The Browns and Deshaun Watson restructured the quarterback’s contract on Friday to create cap flexibility for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, according to multiple reports. It also made it so that Watson, who signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract in 2022, will be back in Cleveland next season.

But whether he enters Week 1 as QB1 is still up in the air. Rapoport said Sunday there might be a competition held.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s veteran competition. Aaron Rodgers, if he’s not on the Jets, would be one potential option, Kirk Cousins another,” Rapoport said.

Rapoport added that Rodgers’ future with the New York Jets could hinge on whether they trade Garrett Wilson. He said that Wilson might want off the Jets if Rodgers is brought back for the 2025 season.

Rodgers’ short stint with the Jets has been nothing but tumultuous. He has 3,511 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes this year.

Cousins’ time with the Atlanta Falcons appeared to be over as well. The team replaced Cousins with Michael Penix Jr. following a narrow victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Cousins went on a streak of zero touchdown passes and eight interceptions over the course of four games.

Cleveland will have some options at quarterback. They could choose to go the rookie quarterback route, since they will likely have a high draft pick in 2025.

Going into Week 17, the Browns are currently fourth in the draft order.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.