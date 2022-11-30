NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman slams Colts’ during broadcast, calls the offense ‘pretty dreadful’

The Indianapolis Colts struggled mightily on offense in a Monday night loss, and broadcaster Troy Aikman was not shy about sharing his opinion on the matter.

During the broadcast, the Hall of Famer described the Colts’ offense as “pretty dreadful.”

He also made it clear he believes quarterback Matt Ryan is at the end of his career and noted he was shocked by Indy’s desire to throw the football instead of opting to run more.

“They’ve thrown the ball a lot more than I would have anticipated,” Aikman mentioned.

Throughout the game, the three-time Super Bowl winner continued to share his sentiments about what he viewed as offensive ineptitude.

The Colts were only able to muster 71 yards of total offense in the first half against the Steelers’ defense.

Pittsburgh beat Indy 24-17, partially due to clock mismanagement in the game’s final minutes.

Ryan completed 5 of his 13 passes for 36 yards and an interception during the first 30 minutes of the contest.

Aikman did not place all the blame on Ryan for the turnover and admitted that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. should not have stopped running his route on the play.

Ryan and the Colts were able to get on track in the second half, scoring 14 points in the third quarter alone. Indianapolis only put up three points over the game’s first two quarters.

A renewed commitment to the rushing attack may have attributed to Indy’s ability to score more in the second half.

The former NFL MVP finished the game with 199 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Indianapolis’ season has not met expectations. Indy moved on from veteran quarterback Carson Wentz and opted to trade for Ryan during the offseason.

Team owner Jim Irsay relieved Frank Reich of his head coaching duties Nov. 7 after a disappointing 3-5-1 start. Irsay replaced Reich with former Colts center Jeff Saturday on an interim basis.

The Colts (4-7-1) travel to Arlington this week for a matchup against the Cowboys (8-3) Sunday night.