NFL Hall of Famer calls out George Pickens amid Steelers three-game slide

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was singled out by NFL legend Terrell Owens after the Steelers dropped three straight games, including a lopsided loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Day.

Returning from a three-game absence after a hamstring injury, Pickens was expected to have an impact against the defending champions.

But after just three receptions for 50 yards, the third-year wideout faced scrutiny for his lack of production. Among those calling him out was Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

Responding to a social media post about Cam Hayward’s postgame comments in which he said, “When 10 guys do their job and one guy doesn’t, we are screwed,” Owens agreed there was a similar issue on offense.

“Same on offense as well when you got #14 not running his routes causing [interceptions,]” Owens said in a post on X.

Owens seemed to be referencing a play at the end of the first quarter. With the Chiefs leading 13-0, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson threw an interception in the end zone. While taking ownership for the mistake, Wilson acknowledged Pickens was supposed to run another route.

“Yeah, you know, I think he was going to go vertical. But, at the end of the day, it can’t happen. It’s on me,” Wilson said, via FOX 8. “I was trying to give Pat [Freiermuth] a chance. He’s done a good job for us down in the red zone, and they made a good play.”

The Steelers have lost three games in 11 days.

“The bottom line is the junior varsity is not good enough. We’ve got to own that,” head coach Mike Tomlin said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.