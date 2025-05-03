NFL great Warren Moon offers advice to Shedeur Sanders as he kicks off pro career with Browns

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over the past week, Shedeur Sanders’ free fall down NFL draft boards became one of the most talked-about topics in the sports world.

While he was once projected as a first-round pick, it took until the fifth round for the former Colorado quarterback’s name to come off the board. Shortly after the Cleveland Browns selected Sanders on the final day of the annual draft, he took to social media to share a short but emotional message: “Thank you GOD.”

In the days since, many in the sports world and beyond have attempted to analyze Sanders’ drop. During a visit to Churchill Downs ahead of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon became one of the latest to weigh in on the Sanders saga.

Moon, a nine-time Pro Bowler during his storied career, offered Sanders advice as he prepares to begin his NFL career with the Browns.

“You can’t act like a cornerback when you’re playing quarterback. Quarterback is a humble position. You’ve got to be respectful,” Moon said Friday during an appearance on “Up & Adams.”

Moon also reminded Sanders of the great responsibility that he would shoulder as an NFL quarterback.

“You’ve got to be a leader. You’re the face of the franchise. There’s so much more responsibility that comes along with it, (and) that’s what he has to understand,” Moon added.

When asked to describe his pre-draft interview experience with Shedeur, an anonymous NFL assistant coach noted it was “the worst formal interview” he’d been privy to.

“He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. … But the biggest thing is he’s not that good,” the unnamed assistant coach said via NFL Media.

Despite the scrutiny Sanders’ pre-draft process received, Moon expressed optimism about the opportunity ahead for the young signal-caller now that he has a clean slate.

“You (Sanders) understand the things that you might’ve done wrong or done right throughout the pre-draft process, but now you’re drafted,” Moon said. “You’re in an organization. You’ve got a chance to go in there and make a name for yourself. It’s how you go about doing it. It’s how you attack it. There’s nobody there that’s solidified in that job at quarterback right now.”

Sanders finished the 2024 season at Colorado with 4,134 passing yards. He will join a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland, joining Deshaun Watson , Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

