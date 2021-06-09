NFL great Joe Theismann calls Aaron Rodgers 'underappreciated' amid Packers drama

Legendary NFL quarterback Joe Theisman isn’t at all surprised by the “feud” that erupted between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers , and he believes it all comes down to one pivotal moment.

Theismann, 71, told FOX Business on Wednesday morning that trouble began in 2020 when, instead of fulfilling the needs of the team, the Packers drafted former Utah State standout Jordan Love.

“It is a feud,” he told “Varney & Co.” host Stuart Varney. “It started two years ago when the Packers traded up for Jordan Love, the young quarterback out of Utah State, I believe. Aaron wasn’t happy. He felt like the football team needed something else and didn’t get it. Now he goes out and becomes and MVP and basically what he says to the Green Bay Packers is, ‘Look you traded up for the young man, now he’s yours. How about letting me go?’”

“I think Aaron Rodgers is underpaid, certainly underappreciated, for what he’s been able to do,” Theismann added.

Rodgers officially became a holdout on Tuesday after not appearing for the first day of mandatory minicamp. News of his absence wasn’t a shock for most after the reigning NFL MVP skipped out on voluntary OTAs, essentially forfeiting his $500,000 workout bonus.

Rodgers faces more fines and could be held liable for even more money if he continues his holdout – a very real likelihood for the disgruntled signal-caller.

“I feel bad for Matt LaFleur, the coach of the Green Bay Packers, because they really started to create a synergy there now, and for the Packer fans, because it’s created a big mess of confusion,” Theismann added.

“More and more athletes want to have more and more say about what organizations are doing when it comes to getting people and this is one more step in that direction.”

Rodgers has denied the issue stemmed from Love’s drafting but instead pointed to an organizational issue.

“Look, with my situation … it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan. I love Jordan. He’s a great kid. Lotta fun to work together. I love the coaching staff, love my teammates,” he said during an interview with ESPN last month. “Love the fan base in Green Bay. Incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy. And maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character. It’s about a culture. It’s about doing things the right way.”