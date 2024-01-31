NFL great Jim McMahon brings celebrity golf event to Las Vegas, hopes to send message to NFL about cannabis

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The sports world will have its eyes on Las Vegas next week for the Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

While attention will be on current players and coaches in the game, former Chicago Bears star Jim McMahon is hoping to raise awareness for former athletes in need.

The two-time Super Bowl winner’s Revenant cannabis brand will host the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic at Mountain-Angel Park Golf Club Feb. 9. The charity tournament aims to raise money for the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a nonprofit that provides financial grants and pro bono medical help to retired NFL players who are in “dire need.”

“A lot of great guys coming,” McMahon told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “Looking forward to that. Should be great. I’m hoping for good weather and the rest of the week is just a blur of one party after another seems like.”

McMahon’s tournament debuted in Arizona last year. He said in a press release he hoped to send a “message to the NFL about the power of cannabis as an alternative to opioids and other harmful prescription drugs.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion founded Revenant with former NFL players Kyle Turley and Eben Britton.

He told Fox News Digital cannabis use helped him get off pills he was taking and helped him sleep and eat.

“Cannabis is a much better option than the pills that they gave you all those years to play and to get through games. We all have a cannabinoid system in our bodies. You’re supposed to be using this plant. It’s not a drug. It’s a medicinal herb,” McMahon said, adding that he believed Big Pharma clamped down on the legality of the drug.

“It’s a wonder medicine. It helps so many different ailments. There’s so many different strains that do so many different things. Most people say, ‘Oh, he just wants to get high.’ What’s wrong with that? People go drink and get drunk, right? This is so much better for you, and it’s been a lifesaver for a lot of people.”

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and costs $100 for general admission, $200 for VIP, $225 for golfers, $675 for a group of three golfers with a celebrity and $1,125 for the “ultimate experience.”

