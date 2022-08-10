NFL great Frank Gore arrested in New Jersey on simple assault charge, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL great Frank Gore was charged with simple assault related to a domestic violence incident in New Jersey last month.

Atlantic City police said in a news release Tuesday that Gore was arrested at the Tropicana Atlantic City on July 31.

“On July 31, 2022, at 8:11 AM, patrol units were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute,” police said.

“Officers arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, Florida, speaking with hotel security. The victim did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time. However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident.”

Gore, 39, is expected to be in court in mid-October, TMZ Sports reported, citing court records.

Gore is considered to be one of the greatest running backs of all-time. He played 16 years in the NFL, mostly with the San Francisco 49ers, but he also played with the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

He rushed for 1,000 or more yards nine times. He last played in the NFL in 2020 with the Jets. He officially retired in June.

Gore finished his career with 16,000 rushing yards (3rd all-time) and 81 rushing touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and named to the All-2010s Team.

He recently won a boxing match in May.