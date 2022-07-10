NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested for carrying a gun while going through TSA

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL free agent offensive lineman Duane Brown was arrested Saturday afternoon on a gun charge at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Brown, who last played for the Seattle Seahawks, had a concealed firearm in his luggage as he made his way through airport security, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The lineman attempted to go through TSA screening at the LAX’s Terminal 6 on Saturday at around 2 p.m. before he was stopped, Los Angeles Airport Police Lt. Karla Rodriguez said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Video footage shows Brown being escorted out of the airport by law enforcement officials.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Jail for processing, Rodriguez said. Brown is facing a charge for possession of a concealed firearm.

The firearm was not loaded, sources told TMZ.

Brown, 36, played his first 10 seasons in the NFL for the Houston Texans after he was drafted in the first round of the 2008 draft. He then moved to Seattle, where he spent the last five years gearing up for the Seahawks. Brown has made three All-Pro teams — First-Team All-Pro in 2012 and Second-Team All-Pro in 2011 and 2018 — and made five Pro Bowl appearances over the course of his career.

The 6’4″ 315-pound athlete became a free agent after last season. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters earlier this year that the team and Brown were still discussing a possible contract extension.