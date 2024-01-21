NFL fines Buccaneers’ K.J. Britt for unnecessary roughness despite non-call on Eagles ‘tush push’ stop

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles, perhaps more than any other team in the NFL, have mastered the rugby style quarterback sneak that has become known as the “tush push” or the “brotherly shove.”

On short yardage plays, quarterback Jalen Hurts typically lines up under center with two or three players behind him. He takes the snap, the offensive line surges forward and Hurts gets a big push from behind. The Eagles will often get the yardage needed for a first down.

The Eagles attempted the “tush push” 41 times throughout the regular and postseason. But, during Monday’s wild-card round game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to stop the short yardage play for just the fourth time.

In the second quarter, the Eagles lined up for a two-point conversation at the one-yard line.

The Eagles were ultimately stopped short of the goal line and had to settle for six points. Buccaneers linebacker KJ Britt was one of the key defenders who contributed to the crucial stop. No flags were thrown on the play, but it appeared the referees missed a face mask call.

Britt appeared to pull Hurts backward by his helmet during the play.

The NFL’s fine process typically involves a player receiving a letter informing them of what they did to violate a league rule. The notice also tells the player the amount of the fine. Players have the right to appeal a fine. Notices are usually sent out during the days following a game and are generally finalized and announced by Saturday.

Britt received a $5,592 fine for what the league determined was an act of unnecessary roughness during the “tush push” play, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Saturday.

“When I really jumped over him, my hand was on his back,” Britt said via AL.com.

“(Safety Antoine) Winfield kind of pushed my hand when I was grabbing him, and like an instant thing, I just grabbed the next closest thing. And I didn’t really mean to grab his helmet. I’m not even a dirty player. I would never ever try to do nothing like that. But I’m glad we got a stop, and I’m glad I wasn’t flagged.”

Tampa Bay also stopped the Eagles “brotherly shove” attempt during a Week 3 matchup with Philly.

The loss to the Buccaneers sparked several questions about the future of the head coach Nick Sirianni. Despite leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance last year, the third-year coach also oversaw a late-season collapse.

After a strong start to the regular season, the Eagles dropped five of their final six games.

