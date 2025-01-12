NFL fans rip refs for missed call in Bills-Broncos playoff game

NFL officials were expected to be sharp in the playoffs with a shot at the Super Bowl hanging in the balance, but fans found they missed a crucial penalty during Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos.

The Bills drove down the field right out of halftime. Josh Allen got the offense within a few yards of a touchdown. On third down, Allen was forced to take a sack because there were no receivers open. But there was a reason why no pass-catchers could break away from their defender.

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid appeared to be held in the end zone by Denver Broncos defensive back Patrick Surtain II. The officials didn’t throw a flag on the play and the Bills were forced to settle for a field goal to make the game 13-7.

Head referee Bill Vinovich was seen talking to Allen before Buffalo kicked the ball away.

NFL fans were not happy with the lack of a penalty, especially in such a crucial spot.

Buffalo was looking to stave off any Denver comeback attempt. They were able to score a touchdown in the second half to take the lead. The Broncos had a chance to tie the game but Will Lutz missed a field goal.

Bo Nix started the scoring with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin in the first quarter. The Broncos haven’t scored since.