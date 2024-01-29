NFL fans heckle Taylor Swift as she enters Ravens stadium to watch Chiefs: ‘You’re ruining football’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

NFL fans heckled Taylor Swift as she entered M&T Stadium on Sunday to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

Swift walked through the hallways with Brittany Mahomes, Donna Kelce and others to get to the suite at the Ravens’ stadium. Barstool Sports shared the post on TikTok that showed the heckling fans.

“You’re ruining football,” one person was heard saying as Swift waved.

Swift got the last laugh.

Costly Ravens turnovers were a key difference maker in the game. Lamar Jackson fumbled the ball once and threw a late interception while wide receiver Zay Flowers fumbled the ball at the goal line. Baltimore dug itself a hole early and struggled against the Kansas City defense.

Patrick Mahomes was 30-for-39 with 241 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Kelce. The star tight end finished with 11 catches for 116 yards. It was the first time Kelce scored touchdowns in back-to-back games since Weeks 2 and 3 of the regular season.

Kelce and Swift then shared a kiss on the field as the pop star joined the team to celebrate their AFC Championship victory. It’s the fourth time in five years the Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl.

Now, all eyes will be on whether Swift will be able to make the trip to Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend play in the big game.

