NFL expert Lisa Kerney previews FanDuel Super Bowl Party, offers lock for big game

The days leading up to the Super Bowl are as much of a spectacle as the actual game with parties and concerts on plenty of schedules for the media and fans alike.

FanDuel is no exception. The gambling company, which offers a myriad of sports to wager on in addition to daily fantasy sports and casino games, will host its own Super Bowl party on Friday at Tempe Beach Park in Tempe, Arizona, with kickoff at State Farm Stadium in Glendale just days away.

Lisa Kerney, who has been with FanDuel since 2018, is one of the hosts for the party this year. It is the second party the company has put on at the Super Bowl, and Kerney vowed in a recent interview that this year’s soiree going to top last year’s, which was held in Los Angeles.

“This is going to be thing that keeps on trucking,” Kerney said. “Our team has put this together and has just nailed it, and we have amazing guests.”

Fans gobbled up the tickets for the free event quickly and will be able to see former athletes and celebrities like Rob Gronkowski, Shannon Sharpe, Shams Charania, Darius Butler, Michelle Beadle, Dr. Disrespect and Rob Riggle, just to name a few of those expected to be in attendance. They will be competing in various events including, tic-tac throw, life-size paper football and more.

Fans in attendance will have a chance of winning up to $100,000 in prizes. Those who cannot make it to Arizona for the event will be able to stream it live on YouTube. Additionally, The Killers are set to perform as well. All the festivities start at 8 p.m. ET.

Kerney, the current host of FanDuel’s “More Ways to Win,” joined the company in 2018 after more than four years at ESPN and stops in the New York, Seattle and Butte, Montana, markets.

Super Bowl LVII will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, and among the countless wagers a bettor can make, Kerney offered one she thought would be a lock.

“This is so great because I actually do have the one bet that … and I don’t usually have one because I’m all over the place,” Kerney told Fox News Digital. “The one bet I’m telling everyone is that the total is sitting there at 50.5 (points). So much is made about the offenses and the offensive line for the Eagles and Jalen Hurts and he’s just so mobile and when you got an offensive line that’s the best in the business and then you’ve got a quarterback that’s accurate and can run ad oh, by the way, you have weapons down the field that can catch it. You’re like who stops this offense?

“This game is going to be won in the trenches and I think it’s going to come down to a lower-scoring game. So I say that, only to say, take the under and the real X-factor with taking the under, for me, is that fact that Carl Cheffers is the head referee for this game. He’s worked I think like four or five Super Bowls. He worked the Chiefs’ Super Bowl in Tampa two years ago. But his crew consistently leads the league in flags thrown, penalties, penalty yards. His crew averages about 16 penalties per game and that’s 1.5 times more than the average crew.

“So, he’s leading the charge for this Super Bowl and along with the defenses that are both great, the offenses are great, of course, Patrick Mahomes – who knows he might be limited, the Chiefs put up 23 in that AFC Championship Game with him hobbling his way through it. But the X-factor being Carl Cheffers, I think I can feel confident on the under given that a lot of those years might be taken away.”

As far as which team will be hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the game, once can only imagine who the Kansas City, Missouri, native is going to go with.

“I know a lot of people want to make a big case for the Eagles and they’re so good. They are. … But this is the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl appearance in four years,” Kerney said. “And I think to be able to have that experience, to have been in a place to have already dealt with the pomp and circumstance that comes with a media day, and learning how to hone in all those endorphins and energy and emotion and everything that swirls around the Super Bowl, I think it’s a big edge to have been there before. Not saying this roster is exactly who’s already been here, but when you have a bulk of the guys that have returned and already been through it … I think it’s a great edge for the Chiefs.

“Also, Patrick Mahomes is the best player in this league and he just comes through and one leg and you’re like, ‘Holy cow, he just limps his way to a first down. We set up a field goal on a roughing the passer penalty.’ I mean, he just gets it done in a way you’re constantly going oh my God. So, I think the magic is with the Chiefs. That’s how I feel in my heart. I’m also a massive Kansas City Chiefs fans so with that said I hope it’s my team holding up the Lombardi Trophy.”

Super Bowl LVII will take place Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX.