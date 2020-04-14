NFL Draft prospect QB Mason Fine 'trying to make good first impression' with teams

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former North Texas quarterback Mason Fine wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine, and he had his Pro Day workout canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which he called “disappointing and frustrating.”

However, despite all of the obstacles in his way, Fine has been doing his best to show coaches around the league that he may be worthy of a draft selection. Fine threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns over four college seasons at North Texas.

NFL, PLAYERS UNION REACH AGREEMENT ON ‘VIRTUAL’ OFFSEASON WORKOUT PROGRAM: REPORT

One of the teams he met with was the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network. The Saints would be a nice fit for Fine because he could potentially sit behind a future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees for a year or two before being handed the keys to the franchise.

ALABAMA’S NICK SABAN SHARES ADVICE HE GAVE TO QB TUA TAGOVAILOA

“I’ve been sitting in front of coaches and telling them who I am and what I’m about,” Fine told 247Sports. “Talking on these web meetings about football, about myself, defensive schemes and all that has worked to my advantage. Of course it’s different from meeting them in person and shaking their hand, but this is just what everyone is doing and I’m trying to make a good first impression.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fine actually worked out with Brees in San Diego before coronavirus lockdowns went into effect across the country. He also finished school online and was working out and taking care of nutrition on his own.

“It’s just another hurdle and another obstacle in getting ready for the NFL,” Fine said to 247Sports. “Just more to write in the story.”