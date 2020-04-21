NFL Draft prospect Davion Taylor played 2 games in high school before starring in college

NFL Draft prospect Davion Taylor was only allowed to play in two high school football games while he was in high school but could find himself playing every Sunday this coming season.

Taylor was raised as a Seventh-day Adventist and Friday nights were for watching Christian programming and Bible studies while Saturdays were for church. Taylor dreamed about playing football and was allowed to play two games during his senior year because of early kickoffs.

“So, the deal was until halftime,” Taylor told the Associated Press on Monday. “But then my coach called my mom and said, ‘He’s playing real good. He could earn a scholarship if he keeps on playing.’ So she let me play that full game, and then the second game I just played until halftime and she said, ‘I don’t want him breaking the Sabbath no more.’”

Taylor said his mother told him when he turned 18 he could make his own decisions. He said he tried to send a tape to colleges and explain his story but he never heard from any program.

“I felt sorry for the kid,” Taylor’s high school coach John Culpepper told the AP. “He spent a lot of time with me. He said, ‘I’m going to make it.’ He never lost that. He said, ‘I’m going to go to college.’ So, he just kept practicing and he just never gave up.

“He just didn’t have any game experience and that was the hardest thing to get over. I couldn’t get the schools to look at him because he had no tape, nothing.”

Taylor took a shot at Coahoma Community College in Mississippi and his play there eventually led to an offer from Colorado. He was a top-rated linebacker in the U.S.

After two seasons at Colorado, he finished with 129 total tackles, two sacks and one fumble returned for a touchdown. He recorded a 4.49 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine and now looks to get selected come later this week.

He is expected to go somewhere between the third and fifth rounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.