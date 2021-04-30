NFL Draft: Jaguars pick first on second day

The first round of the NFL Draft has come and gone.

Trevor Lawrence was the top pick, followed by Zach Wilson, while the other top quarterbacks fell in line behind them.

The second and third rounds are set to begin Friday night at 7 p.m. ET as teams look to find their diamonds in the rough.

There are still a ton of highly talented prospects left on the board, including defensive tackle Christian Barmore, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, wide receivers Elijah Moore and Rondale Moore as well as quarterbacks Davis Mills and Kyle Trask.

There could be some surprises once the rounds get going.

Here is how the orders shake out.

**

Round 2

33. Jacksonville Jaguars

34. New York Jets

35. Atlanta Falcons

36. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

37. Philadelphia Eagles

38. Cincinnati Bengals

39. Carolina Panthers

40. Denver Broncos

41. Detroit Lions

42. New York Giants

43. San Francisco 49ers

44. Dallas Cowboys

45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)

46. New England Patriots

47. Los Angeles Chargers

48. Las Vegas Raiders

49. Arizona Cardinals

50. Miami Dolphins

51. Washington Football Team

52. Chicago Bears

53. Tennessee Titans

54. Indianapolis Colts

55. Pittsburgh Steelers

56. Seattle Seahawks

57. Los Angeles Rams

58. Kansas City Chiefs (from Ravens)

59. Cleveland Browns

60. New Orleans Saints

61. Buffalo Bills

62. Green Bay Packers

63. Kansas City Chiefs

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Minnesota Vikings (from Jets)

67. Houston Texans

68. Atlanta Falcons

69. Cincinnati Bengals

70. Philadelphia Eagles

71. Denver Broncos

72. Detroit Lions

73. Carolina Panthers

74. Washington Football Team (from 49ers)

75. Dallas Cowboys

76. New York Giants

77. Los Angeles Chargers

78. Minnesota Vikings

79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Cardinals)

80. Las Vegas Raiders

81. Miami Dolphins

82. Washington Football Team

83. Chicago Bears

84. Dallas Cowboys (from Eagles via Colts)

85. Tennessee Titans

86. Minnesota Vikings (from Jets via Seahawks)

87. Pittsburgh Steelers

88. Los Angeles Rams

89. Cleveland Browns

90. Minnesota Vikings (from Ravens)

91. Cleveland Browns (from Saints)

92. Green Bay Packers

93. Buffalo Bills

94. Baltimore Ravens (from Chiefs)

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

96. New England Patriots*

97. Los Angeles Chargers*

98. New Orleans Saints*

99. Dallas Cowboys*

100. Tennessee Titans*

101. Detroit Lions (from Rams)*

102. San Francisco 49ers*

103. Los Angeles Rams*

104. Baltimore Ravens*

105. New Orleans Saints*

* = Compensatory selection