NFL Draft analyst Brian Baldinger says Trevor Lawrence 'has separated himself' in quarterback discussion

Talk to any NFL draftnik and they’ll tell you Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is hands down going to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL Network analyst and former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger isn’t about to try and change anyone’s opinion.

“If you just look at him over three seasons, he’s been the most dominant college football player for three years in a row,” Baldinger declared in an interview with Fox News.

In the last of those three seasons, Lawrence threw for 3,153 passing yards to go along with 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions in 2020 leading the Tigers to a 9-0 record.

Clemson made it to the College Football Playoff semifinals in a showdown against Ohio State, but the Buckeyes pulled out a 49-28 victory putting an end to Lawrence’s collegiate career. Still, Baldinger says you have to be impressed by his performance.

“If you look at him in all of the big games, whether it was Alabama, Ohio State, whoever it’s been. He’s been playing against NFL players,” says Baldinger.

Baldinger, who played offensive line in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Philadelphia Eagles during the 80s and early 90s, began his broadcasting career in 1997. He serves as an analyst for NFL Network, and he’s recognized for dissecting game film that he regularly posts to his social media accounts, which is famously known as “Baldy’s Breakdowns.”

It is through those “Breakdowns” that the Duke graduate has learned his way around watching tape. And when it comes to Lawrence, on tape, Baldinger says it is all there.

“There’s just a lot of good tape on him. I like quarterbacks that have played a lot of games, and he’s got a lot of big games under his belt, said Baldinger, “I think Trevor Lawrence has separated himself in this quarterback discussion. And then I think there’s four other guys.”

In addition to being busy with his NFL Draft preparations and analysis, Baldinger has also affiliated himself with CoachTube.com, a site that is an online portal for athlete and coach training. He’s offering several courses on CoachTube, including an offensive line seminar with former NFL coach Bob Wylie as well as other position groups such as wide receiver and tight end.

Baldinger, no wallflower in his NFL analysis, is making a bold prediction for Lawrence and his NFL career.

“I think he’s the closest thing to a Hall of Fame-worthy quarterback since Andrew Luck,” Baldinger said. “We’ve seen a lot of guys taken at the top of the draft, but I think he’s the best that we’ve seen come out since that time. And if you go back, and you look at John Elway and Peyton Manning, they were the top high school player in the country when they were coming out of their respective areas, just the way Trevor Lawrence is. And they all played a lot of games at Stanford and Tennessee, and that’s with Trevor. He’s on the same path. I think that’s what we are looking at.”