NFL Draft 2022: June Jones offers advice to first-year head coaches about the process

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LAS VEGAS – The 2022 NFL Draft will have some head coaches going through the process for the first time as leaders of their teams instead of in an assistant role.

The Chicago Bears‘ Matt Eberflus, Denver Broncos‘ Nathaniel Hackett, Miami Dolphins‘ Mike McDaniel and Minnesota Vikings‘ Kevin O’Connell will all be head coaches for the first time.

June Jones went through the draft process as a head coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 1994 to 1996 and before that as an assistant coach. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Jones had some advice for those coaches who are going to have a say in picking players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I would say draft to needs as best you can,” Jones said. “I had a philosophy and I still do believe this, that the only positions you draft (are) your quarterbacks, offensive linemen, pass rushers and corners. And I think you get all the rest down in the draft. Even though there’s some premier receivers this year, those top 15 picks, I think you can get equally really good receivers third, fourth, fifth, sixth round.

“I would draft by positions high – corners and quarterbacks. I wouldn’t draft a running back, I wouldn’t draft receivers ’til late. And if a defensive end is a linebacker that rushes the passer, I would put him in that category. I think the rest of the positions you can find and you can draft to those four or five spots.”

EX-PACKERS FIRST-ROUND PICK DARRELL THOMPSON ON HIS NFL DRAFT EXPERIENCE: ‘IT’S YOUR CHILDHOOD DREAM’

Jones said he didn’t think running backs should be taken too high because of the number of players who come into the draft listed at the position. San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell and New York Jets running back Michel Carter were among the top rushers among rookies last season and both were selected in the fourth round or later.

“You better get O-line, you better get D-line, you better get corners and you better have a quarterback,” Jones said.

Jones hasn’t coached in the NFL since the 1998 season with the Chargers. He had successful runs in college with Hawaii and SMU and recently was the head coach of the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2020 before the league shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He told Fox News Digital he’s found success with CoachTube, a platform that provides online sports coaching and training from former college and professional coaches and players.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones said the feedback has been “pretty unbelievable” and he’s gotten calls about his courses from coaches at all levels.