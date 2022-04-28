NFL Draft 2022: Jaguars select defensive lineman Travon Walker with No. 1 pick

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Jacksonville Jaguars ended all speculation on Thursday night when they picked defensive lineman Travon Walker from Georgia with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It’s the second year in a row the Jaguars have made the first selection in the draft. The team picked quarterback Trevor Lawrence last year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Walker was a standout defensive lineman for Georgia, ending his career with a national championship before he declared for the draft. In 13 games in 2021, he had 33 total tackles and 7.5 sacks. He started to move up draft boards as the draft got closer and it turned out Jacksonville was very high on him.

Walker will line up near linebacker Josh Allen and K’Lavon Chaisson as well as Malcolm Brown, Foley Fatukasi and Roy Robertston-Harris. He’s expected to make a tremendous impact.

Aidan Hutchinson, who was another favorite to be the No. 1 pick for the Jaguars, went No. 2 to the Detroit Lions. He was a standout at Michigan.

MATTHEW STAFFORD’S NFL DRAFT ADVICE TO AIDAN HUTCHINSON: ‘JUST ENJOY IT’

Hutchinson led the Big Ten Conference with 14 sacks. He also had 62 total tackles and was third in the conference with 17 tackles for a loss.

Michigan finished 12-2 overall and made the College Football Playoff for the first time.

The Houston Texans had the No. 3 pick and selected cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU. Stingley was rated as one of the best defensive backs in the draft. He only played in three games for the Tigers in 2021 and had eight tackles, including 3.5 tackles for a loss.

Stingley had six interceptions during his freshman year and had been a highly touted prospect since then.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL Draft is in Las Vegas for the first time.