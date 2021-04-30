NFL Draft 2021 second and third round selections

The second day of the NFL Draft saw some of the top talents that just missed out on being selected in the first round go in the second and third rounds on Friday night.

Three quarterbacks were chosen in the next two rounds following the run on quarterbacks in the first round. There were several trades made as teams moved up and down the draft order consistently.

Here is an overview of how the latest rounds went down with one more day left to go in Cleveland.

**

Round 2

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyson Campbell, CB

34. New York Jets: Elijah Moore, WR

35. Denver Broncos: Javonte Williams, RB

36. Miami Dolphins: Jevon Holland, S

37. Philadelphia Eagles: Landon Dickerson, OL

38. New England Patriots: Christian Barmore, DT

39. Chicago Bears: Teven Jenkins, OL

40. Atlanta Falcons: Richie James, S

41. Detroit Lions: Levi Onwuzurike, DT

42. Miami Dolphins: Liam Eichenberg, OL

43. Las Vegas Raiders: Trevon Moehrig, S

44. Dallas Cowboys: Kelvin Joseph, DB

45. Jacksonville Jaguars: Walker Little, OT

46. Cincinnati Bengals: Jackson Carman, OT

47. Los Angeles Chargers: Asante Samuel Jr., CB

48. San Francisco 49ers: Aaron Banks, G

49. Arizona Cardinals: Rondale Moore, WR

50. New York Giants: Azeez Ojulari, LB

51. Washington Football Team: Samuel Cosmi, OL

52. Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB

53. Tennessee Titans: Dillon Radunz, OL

54. Indianapolis Colts: Dayo Odeyingbo, DE

55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, TE

56. Seattle Seahawks: D’Wayne Eskridge, WR

57. Los Angeles Rams: Tutu Atwell, WR

58. Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Bolton, LB

59. Carolina Panthers: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR

60. New Orleans Saints: Pete Werner, LB

61. Buffalo Bills: Carlos Basham Jr., DE

62. Green Bay Packers: Josh Myers, C

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Creed Humphrey, C

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyle Trask, QB

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Andre Cisco, S

66. Minnesota Vikings: Kellen Mond, QB

67. Houston Texans: Davis Mills, QB

68. Atlanta Falcons: Jaylen Mayfield, OL

69. Cincinnati Bengals: Joseph Ossai, LB

70. Carolina Panthers: Brady Christensen, OL

71. New York Giants: Aaron Robinson, CB

72. Detroit Lions: Alim McNeill, DT

73. Philadelphia Eagles: Milton Williams, DT

74. Washington Football Team: Benjamin St-Juste, CB

75. Dallas Cowboys: Osa Odighizua, DT

76. New Orleans Saints: Paulson Adebo, CB

77. Los Angeles Chargers: Josh Palmer, WR

78. Minnesota Vikings: Chazz Surratt, LB

79. Las Vegas Raiders: Malcolm Koonce, DE

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Divine Deablo, LB

81. Miami Dolphins: Hunter Long, TE

82. Washington Football Team: Dynami Brown, WR

83. Carolina Panthers: Tommy Tremble, TE

84. Dallas Cowboys: Chauncey Golston, DE

85. Green Bay Packers: Amari Rodgers, WR

86. Minnesota Vikings: Wyatt Davis, G

87. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kendrick Green, C

88. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Sermon, RB

89. Houston Texans: Nico Collins, WR

90. Minnesota Vikings: Patrick Jones II, DE

91. Cleveland Browns: Anthony Schwartz, WR

92. Tennessee Titans: Monty Rice, LB

93. Buffalo Bills: Spencer Brown, OL

94. Baltimore Ravens: Ben Cleveland, OL

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Robert Hainsey, OL

96. New England Patriots: Ronnie Perkins, DE

97. Los Angeles Chargers: Tre’ McKitty, TE

98. Denver Broncos: Quinn Meinerz, OL

99. Dallas Cowboys: Nahshon Wright, DB

100. Tennessee Titans: Elijah Molden, DB

101. Detroit Lions: Ifeatu Melifonu, DB

102. San Francisco 49ers: Ambry Thomas, CB

103. Los Angeles Rams: Ernest Jones, LB

104. Baltimore Ravens: Brandon Stephens, DB

105. Denver Broncos: Baron Browning, LB