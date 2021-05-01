NFL Draft 2021: Here are all the selections from Day 3

The third day of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books.

Saturday’s portion of the event saw teams add some value to their rosters as they prepare for training camp and beyond. The final five rounds lasted more than six hours.

There were not too many surprises as teams looked for the last couple of pieces that could potentially become unsung heroes immediately or in the future.

Here is how the final rounds of the event played out.

**

Round 4

106. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jay Tufele, DT

107. New York Jets: Michael Carter, RB

108. Atlanta Falcons: Darren Hall, CB

109. Tennessee Titans: Dez Fitzpatrick, WR

110. Cleveland Browns: James Hudson, OL

111. Cincinnati Bengals: Cameron Sample, DE

112. Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR

113. Detroit Lions: Derrick Barnes, LB

114. Atlanta Falcons: Drew Dalman, C

115. Dallas Cowboys: Jabril Cox, LB

116. New York Giants: Elerson Smith, DL

117. Los Angeles Rams: Bobby Brown, DT

118. Los Angeles Chargers: Chris Rumph II, DL

119. Minnesota Vikings: Kene Nwangwu, RB

120. New England Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB

121. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jordan Smith, LB

122. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Shelvin, DT

123. Philadelphia Eagles: Zech McPhearson, CB

124. Washington Football Team: John Bates, TE

125. Minnesota Vikings: Camryn Bynum, CB

126. Carolina Panthers: Chuba Hubbard, RB

127. Indianapolis Colts: Kylen Granson, TE

128. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dan Moore, OL

129. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jaelon Darden, WR

130. Los Angeles Rams: Robert Rochell, CB

131. Baltimore Ravens: Tylan Wallace, WR

132. Cleveland Browns: Tommy Togiai, DT

133. New Orleans Saints: Ian Book, QB

134. Minnesota Vikings: Janarius Robinson, DL

135. Tennessee Titans: Rashad Weaver, LB

136. Arizona Cardinals: Marco Wilson, CB

137. Seattle Seahawks: Tre Brown, CB

138. Dallas Cowboys: Josh Ball, OL

139. Cincinnati Bengals: D’Ante Smith, OL

140. Pittsburgh Steelers: Buddy Johnson, LB

141. Los Angeles Rams: Jacob Harris, TE

142. Green Bay Packers: Royce Newman, OT

143. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Gillespie, DB

147. Houston Texans: Brevin Jordan, TE

148. Atlanta Falcons: Ta’Quon Graham, DT

149. Cincinnati Bengals: Evan McPherson, K

150. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Gainwell, RB

151. Chicago Bears: Larry Borom, OL

152. Denver Broncos: Caden Sterns, S

153. Cleveland Browns: Tony Fields II, LB

154. New York Jets: Michael Carter II, DB

155. San Francisco 49ers: Jaylen Moore, OL

156. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE

157. Minnesota Vikings: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR

158. Carolina Panthers: Daviyon Nixon, DT

159. Los Angeles Chargers: Brenden Jaimes, G

160. Baltimore Ravens: Shaun Wade, CB

161. Buffalo Bills: Tommy Doyle, OL

162. Kansas City Chiefs: Noah Gray, TE

163. Washington Football Team: Darrick Forrest, S

164. Denver Broncos: Jamar Johnson, S

165. Indianapolis Colts: Shawn Davis, S

166. Carolina Panthers: Keith Taylor, DB

167. Las Vegas Raiders: Nate Hobbs, DB

168. Minnesota Vikings: Zach Davidson, TE

169. Cleveland Browns: Richard LeCounte, S

170. Houston Texans: Garret Wallow, LB

171. Baltimore Ravens: Daelin Hayes, LB

172. San Francisco 49ers: Deommodore Lenoir, CB

173. Green Bay Packers: Tedarrell Slaton, DT

174. Los Angeles Rams: Earnest Brown, DE

175. New York Jets: Jason Pinnock, CB

176. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K.J. Britt, LB

177. New England Patriots: Cameron McGrone, LB

178. Green Bay Packers: Shemar Jean-Charles, CB

179. Dallas Cowboys: Simi Fehoko, WR

180. San Francisco 49ers, Talanoa Hufanga, S

181. Kansas City Chiefs: Cornell Powell, WR

182. Atlanta Falcons: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE

183. Atlanta Falcons, Avery Williams, CB

184. Baltimore Ravens: Ben Mason, FB

Round 6

185. Los Angeles Chargers: Nick Niemann, LB

186. New York Jets: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S

187. Atlanta Falcons: Frank Darby, WR

188. New England Patriots: Joshuah Bledsoe, S

189. Philadelphia Eagles: Marlon Tuipulotu, DT

190. Cincinnati Bengals: Trey Hill, C

191. Philadelphia Eagles: Tarron Jackson, DE

192. Dallas Cowboys: Quinton Bohanna, DT

193. Carolina Panthers: Deonte Brown, G

194. San Francisco 49ers: Elijah Mitchell, RB

195. Houston Texans: Roy Lopez, DT

196. New York Giants: Gary Brightwell, RB

197. New England Patriots: William Sherman, OL

198. Los Angeles Chargers: Larry Rountree III, RB

199. Minnesota Vikings: Jaylen Twyman, DT

200. New York Jets: Brandin Echols, CB

201. New York Giants: Rodarious Williams, CB

202. Cincinnati Bengals: Chris Evans, RB

203. Buffalo Bills: Marquez Stevenson, WR

204. Carolina Panthers: Shi Smith

205. Tennessee Titans: Racey McMath, WR

206. New Orleans Saints: Landon Young, OL

207. New York Jets: Jonathan Marshall, DT

208. Seattle Seahawks: Stone Forsythe, OT

209. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalen Camp, WR

210. Arizona Cardinals: Victor Dimukeje, DL

211. Cleveland Browns: Demetric Felton, RB

212. Buffalo Bills: Damar Hamlin, S

213. Buffalo Bills: Rachad Wildgoose, CB

214. Green Bay Packers: Cole Van Lanen, G

215. Tennessee Titans: Brady Breeze, S

216. Pittsburgh Steelers: Quincy Roche, LB

217. Chicago Bears: Khalil Herbert, RB

218. Indianapolis Colts: Sam Ehlinger, QB

219. Denver Broncos: Seth Williams, WR

220. Green Bay Packers: Isaiah McDuffie, LB

221. Chicago Bears: Dazz Newsome, WR

222. Carolina Panthers: Thomas Fletcher, LS

223. Arizona Cardinals: Tay Gowan, CB

224. Philadelphia Eagles: JaCoby Stevens, S

225. Washington Football Team: Cameron Cheeseman, LS

226. Kansas City Chiefs: Trey Smith, G

227. Dallas Cowboys: Israel Mukuamu, CB

229. Indianapolis Colts: Michael Strachan, WR

230. Las Vegas Raiders: Jimmy Morrissey, C

231. Miami Dolphins: Larnel Coleman, OL

232. Carolina Panthers: Phil Hoskins, DT

233. Los Angeles Rams: Jake Funk, RB

234. Philadelphia Eagles: Patrick Johnson, LB

235. Cincinnati Bengals: Wyatt Hubert, DL

236. Buffalo Bills: Jack Anderson, OL

237. Denver Broncos: Kary Vincent, CB

238. Dallas Cowboys: Matt Farniok, G

239. Denver Broncos: Jonathan Cooper, DL

240. Washington Football Team: William Bradley-King, DL

241. Los Angeles Chargers: Mark Webb, S

242. New England Patriots: Tre Nixon, WR

243. Arizona Cardinals: James Wiggins, S

244. Miami Dolphins: Gerrid Oaks, RB

245. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tre Norwood, DB

246. Washington Football Team: Shaka Toney, DL

247. Arizona Cardinals: Michael Menet, C

248. Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, OL

249. Los Angeles Rams: Ben Skowronek, WR

250. Chicago Bears: Khyiris Tonga, DT

251. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Wilcox, CB

252. Los Angeles Rams: Chris Garrett, DL

253. Denver Broncos: Marquiss Spencer, DE

254. Pittsburgh Steelers: Pressley Harvin III, P

255. New Orleans Saints: Kawaan Baker, WR

256. Green Bay Packers: Kylin Hill, RB

257. Detroit Lions: Jermar Jefferson, RB

258. Washington Football Team: Dax Milne, WR

259. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Grant Stuard, LB