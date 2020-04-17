NFL Draft 2020: Joe Burrow likely next Heisman winner to go No. 1 but career path not set in stone

Joe Burrow is the likely No. 1 pick when the draft begins next week and he will become the latest Heisman Trophy winner that will be saddled with the honor.

Burrow, in his final season at LSU, recorded 5,671 passing yards, 60 touchdown passes and only six interceptions. He helped lead the Tigers to a national championship.

He put up one of the greatest seasons in college football history and one lucky team will get to give him the tools to help him succeed at the professional level.

Heisman Trophy winners have not always had the same amount of success in the NFL.

Here are how the last 20 Heisman Trophy winners have fared in the NFL.

2018: KYLER MURRAY, OKLAHOMA

The Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft. The Oklahoma star led the Cardinals to a 5-10-1 record in his rookie season with 3,722 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes.

2017: BAKER MAYFIELD, OKLAHOMA

The Cleveland Browns selected s with the No. 1 pick of the 2018 draft. He got his first start early in the 2018 season and led the Browns to their best record in years. However, in 2019 Cleveland fell back a bit due to the overhyped offseason. He threw the most touchdown passes of any rookie quarterback with 27 in 2018. Mayfield and the Browns are hungry for a playoff appearance.

2016: LAMAR JACKSON, LOUISVILLE

The Baltimore Ravens selected Lamar Jackson with the No. 32 pick of the 2018 draft. He didn’t get his first chance to become a full-time starter until the 2019 season. He led the Ravens to a 14-2 record. He led the league with 36 passing touchdowns. He also recorded 3,127 passing yards. He won the NFL MVP award and was named First-Team All-Pro.

2015: DERRICK HENRY, ALABAMA

Derrick Henry was the 2015 Heisman winner but didn’t get selected until the second round of the 2016 draft by the Tennessee Titans. It took until Henry’s fourth season for the league to see how dominant of a rusher he could be. Henry led 2019 with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. The Titans nearly got to the Super Bowl during the 2019 season.

2014: MARCUS MARIOTA, OREGON

The Tennessee Titans selected Marcus Mariota with the No. 2 pick of the 2015 draft. He started 12 games in his first season and threw for 2,818 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. However, he would eventually lose his starting job to Ryan Tannehill during the 2019 season. Mariota was released and signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the start of the 2020 season.

2013: JAMEIS WINSTON, FLORIDA STATE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Jameis Winston with the No. 1 pick of the 2015 draft. Winston started his career strong with back-to-back 4,000-passing yard seasons. But injuries, suspension and inconsistent play cost him his job. He bounced back statistically in 2019 leading the league with 5,109 passing yards. But he became the first quarterback to throw 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay released him after the 2019 season and he remains a free agent.

2012: JOHNNY MANZIEL, TEXAS A&M

Johnny Manziel’s hype carried him into the first round of the 2013 draft. The Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 17 pick. He received eight starts in the league before the Browns released him. His tumult carried him into the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football. He only threw 258 passes in the NFL but led the Browns to two wins. The Browns had to lose 17 in-a-row before another quarterback, Robert Griffin III, to win.

2011: ROBERT GRIFFIN III, BAYLOR

The Washington Redskins traded everything but the kitchen sink to the St. Louis Rams to get Robert Griffin III. Washington took him with the No. 2 pick of the 2012 draft. He came onto the scene strong and was the 2020 AP Rookie of the Year. Injuries hampered his career and he was off Washington after the 2014 season. He would only see minimal action with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

2010: CAM NEWTON, AUBURN

The Carolina Panthers selected Cam Newton No. 1 in 2011. He was the last Heisman winner to appear in a Super Bowl. Newton had a pretty successful career with the Panthers. he recorded 29,041 passing yards and 182 passing touchdowns. However, the lack of sustained success in Carolina forced the team’s hand. He was released from the team in the 2020 offseason.

2009: MARK INGRAM, ALABAMA

The New Orleans Saints selected Mark Ingram with the No. 28 pick of the 2011 draft. The former Alabama star spent eight seasons in New Orleans before they decided to go with Alvin Kumara full-time. Ingram played the 2019 season with the Baltimore Ravens. Overall, Ingram has rushed for 7,025 yards and 60 touchdowns.

2008: SAM BRADFORD, OKLAHOMA

The St. Louis Rams selected Sam Bradford with the No. 1 pick of the 2010 draft. The former Oklahoma quarterback was oft-injured during the course of his NFL career. He could never really find sustained success. He never made a playoff appearance in his career. He spent time with the Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. He hasn’t appeared in the NFL since 2018.

2007: TIM TEBOW, FLORIDA

The Denver Broncos took a flier on Tim Tebow in the first round of the 2010 draft. He would get his chance to start three games during the 2010 season and even led the team to a playoff win during the 2011 season. Tebow, however, wanted to play quarterback and after he was finished with the Broncos no team took a chance on him in that position. He appeared in a few games with the New York Jets but failed to make the Philadelphia Eagles or New England Patriots.

2006: TROY SMITH, OHIO STATE

The Ravens selected Troy Smith in the fifth round of the 2007 draft. He would primarily be a backup quarterback throughout his short NFL career. He recorded 1,734 passing yards and eight touchdowns. He spent three seasons with the Ravens and one with the San Francisco 49ers. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012 but never appeared in a game.

2005: REGGIE BUSH, USC

Reggie Bush may not be an official Heisman winner but when he was drafted No. 2 overall in 2006 he still had the trophy. The Saints selected him and he spent five seasons with the team. He wouldn’t rush for 1,000 yards until 2011 when he was with the Miami Dolphins and then again in 2013 with the Detroit Lions. He would later see minimal time with the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills before retiring.

2004: MATT LEINART, USC

The Arizona Cardinals selected Matt Leinart with the No. 10 pick of the 2006 draft. But he could never really play well enough to stay in the starting role. Leinart threw for 2,547 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his first season. An injury cost him most of his 2007 season and after that could never hold onto the Cardinals’ starting job. He would eventually be replaced by Kurt Warner and Derek Anderson before getting cut. He would make appearances on the rosters of the Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills before retiring.

2003: JASON WHITE, OKLAHOMA

Jason White was a big-time college quarterback for Oklahoma but went undrafted. He was the only Heisman Trophy winner to be unsuccessful in at an NFL career and the third Heisman winner at the time to go undrafted. White signed a contract with the Titans but opted not to play.

2002: CARSON PALMER, USC

The last time the Cincinnati Bengals had the No. 1 pick, they chose Carson Palmer. The 2003 draft’s top selection spent seven seasons in Cincinnati before he was traded to the Raiders amid a growing conflict with ownership. In two seasons with the Raiders, he played five more with the Arizona Cardinals. Over the course of his career, he recorded 46,247 passing yards and 294 passing touchdowns.

2001: ERIC CROUCH, NEBRASKA

Eric Crouch was a dynamic quarterback for Nebraska and even found himself on the cover of a college football video game. However, he never found himself with a solid NFL career. Crouch was drafted as a wide receiver by the St. Louis Rams in the 2002 draft with the 95th pick. But a hard tackle forced medical personnel to take 150cc of blood from his leg. He left the team before playing a game. He would later sign with the Kansas City Chiefs and play safety in NFL Europe.

2000: CHRIS WEINKE, FLORIDA STATE

The Carolina Panthers selected Chris Weinke in the fourth round of the 2001 draft. He started 15 games his rookie season but only had five starts for the remainder of his career. He recorded 3,904 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in five seasons. He played one with the San Francisco 49ers and was out of the league afterward.

1999: RON DAYNE, WISCONSIN

The New York Giants selected Ron Dayne with the No. 11 pick of the 2000 draft. One of the greatest running backs in college football history but was never able to capture the magic from his collegiate years. He spent four seasons with the Giants, one with the Denver Broncos and two with the Houston Texans. He was out of the league after the 2007 season.