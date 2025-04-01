NFL defensive lineman John Cominsky retires at 29 due to injuries

John Cominsky, an NFL defensive lineman who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, announced his retirement from the league at only 29.

Cominsky made the announcement in a post on social media.

“After 6 years in the NFL, I am officially medically retiring,” he wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram. “I am proud of the career I had, but have accumulated a combination of injuries that are overwhelming my desire to continue playing.

“Thank you to the Atlanta Falcons for believing in me and drafting an under the radar DII prospect. Thank you to the Detroit Lions for grabbing me off waivers and giving me a second contract and allowing me to show what I can do as an NFL starter. Thank you to the front offices and coaches that helped build me up and believed in me. Who would have thought a small town Barberton, Ohio QB would find his way to sacking NFL QBs?”

Cominsky added that he “learned a lot” from playing football and was grateful for getting the chance to share the field with players he admired as a young athlete and shaking hands with Hall of Famers.

“Best of all, my marriage was strengthened and I had my two beautiful children,” he added. “Each coming at perfect times in my career, bolstering me to the finish line. I walk away with my family in mind and therefore, have found peace in this difficult decision.

“Time marches on.”

The Falcons selected Cominsky in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Charleston in West Virginia.

He played in 27 games for the Falcons before appearing in 30 with the Lions in 2022 and 2023. He suffered a torn MCL in the summer before the 2024 season and missed the entire season.

He recorded 107 tackles and 7.5 sacks in five seasons.