NFL considering eliminating Pro Bowl game: reports

In an attempt to revamp the Pro Bowl celebrations, the NFL is considering eliminating the annual All-Star game entirely due to the lack of competition in recent years, according to reports.

During the NFL’s spring meeting in Atlanta this week, team owners discuss the possibility of eliminating the Pro Bowl game played at the end of the week, creating an alternative event instead, the NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Washington Post reporter Mark Maske suggested a “seven-on-seven” competition with no tackling was under consideration, but no decision has been made.

The Pro Bowl has grown increasingly less intense over the years with players opting out altogether to avoid unnecessary injuries.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has frequently acknowledged that while it’s important to honor the players who have earned Pro Bowl recognition, there are questions about the quality of the game. So the league will have further discussions with the players and their union, as well as with NFL partners, on the future of the all-star contest played the weekend before the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.